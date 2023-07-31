Xoel López premieres his live album “X Aniversario Atlántico” on digital platforms

The album contains the recording of the special concert in A Coruña that celebrated, with a unique event, the tenth anniversary of the publication of “Atlantic” (Esmerarte, 2012), the record work that in 2012 kicked off the solo career of the lead singer of Deluxe. A very special live show that captures the atmosphere of that unique performance. As an accompaniment to the album, you can enjoy an audiovisual piece of “Man from Nowhere”, one of the most inspired moments of the concert, and the song that this year puts music to the announcement of the Red Cross Gold Raffle.

Xoel has been hyperactive for a few months: in March of this year he released his new single “Eco”, which is part of the soundtrack of the film “Friends to Death”, directed by Javier Veiga. And a few weeks ago he presented “Fort Da”, the first preview of what will be his new album, the fifteenth of his career, “Broth Spirit”, whose release is scheduled for this fall. The Coruña native will present it at the WiZink Center in Madrid on November 29, and tickets are already on sale at this link. López will also have the opportunity to review a songbook from a fruitful two-decade career that has always stood out for his stylistic freedom.

