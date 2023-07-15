Xoel López presents the live video clip of “Buenos Aires”

Galician singer-songwriter, Joel Lopez He has done it again and surprises us once again by publishing live footage of his single “Buenos Aires” as an official video. It is a performance of his concert that took place in A Coruña in 2022 on the occasion of the celebration of the tenth anniversary of his album “Atlantic” (12).

He “X Atlantic Anniversary Concert (Live)” will be released in its entirety exclusively on audio platforms this coming 28 of July. It is a good way to remember a unique concert in the middle of the summer season and festivals.

After more than twenty years of musical career, the music of Joel Lopez it is defined by the genuineness of its landscapes, each album an exercise in creative freedom and at the same time an almost biographical chapter. The singer is dedicating this year to creating new music. Although he broke out last March with his new single “Eco”, belonging to the soundtrack of the film Friends until death from the director Javier Veigasjust a few weeks ago he presented “Fort Da”, the first preview of his new studio album “Broth Spirit” which will be released this fall.

The native of A Coruña also announced the presentation of the next long duration in concert in Madridspecifically the November 29th in the emblematic WiZink Center. It will be the only performance to present the album in 2023. Tickets are already available through this link. Even so, it already has several confirmed dates for these coming months.

July 13 – PortAmérica Festival, Portas*

July 27 – Jardins de Vivers, Valencia

July 29 – Low Festival, Benidorm

July 30 – Low Festival, Benidorm*

August 9 – 13 – Sonorama Ribera, Aranda de Duero

August 26 – Verbena River, Pontevedra

September 1 – 2 – Osa do Mar, Burela, Lugo

September 8 – 9 – Vive Latino, Zaragoza

September 22 – Porto Nights, A Coruña*

September 29 – Sound Stations, Cascante, Navarra*

September 30 – Sound Stations, Cascante, Navarra

November 29 – Wizink Center, Madrid

*Con Deluxe