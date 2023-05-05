Xtip Stream “Show” with Sandra won the sympathy of the sports public Sports

Xtip Stream The show with Sandra won the hearts of the sports public and continues at full steam. We deal with football topics with great and proven interlocutors in this sport, with different backgrounds, goals and work habits.

Source: Promo

In the 17th episode of the Xtip Stream Show, the guest is Ivan Obradović, a footballer who recently finished his career and is still adjusting to a “normal life”. The beginning and end of Obradović’s career is related to Partizan, where he started at the age of nine and from there he went abroad, where he ended up playing actively.

After three seasons spent in the black and white jersey, Obradović went outside Serbia for the first time in Zaragoza. Although he had offers from Palermo and Napoli, Spain was a particular challenge, but injuries meant he played just 47 games in four seasons. This was followed by a move to Mechelen in Belgium, which he says was one of the best seasons in his career, and four seasons spent in the famous Anderlecht with whom he was a champion and played in the Champions League and Europa League. One season in Legia from Warsaw was “to blame” for returning to the favorite black and white jersey. However, in the end, a back injury was to blame for the final end of his career, even though Obradović expected that he could get another year out of his career.

Listen to a great story that will bring you closer to playing football abroad, but also all that professionalism brings, changes and disagreements with coaches, the fight with injuries, beautiful and less beautiful moments. Listen to what it’s like to play in the World Cup or what it feels like to run at Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu, but also the amount of love he feels for Partizan, with whom he won two double crowns at the beginning of his career. Finally, you will also hear the advice that Orbadović gave to kids and young players who are just starting their football career.

