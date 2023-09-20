Home » Yadam, review of his album Belamor (2023)
Yadam He is Venezuelan, he is 25 years old, and he handles himself with ease in that field in which sentimental anxiety is reflected in songs like torch songs in which the digital and the organic are combined in good balance. He does it in Spanish and English, alone or in company (“Nothing is safe”in collaboration with Argentine Zoe Gotusso, is among the highlights), alternating minimalism (“Sofware”the one that most reminds me of a less complex version of Arca) with the rhythmic mixer of the most recent pop spellings (“Teach me”, between reggaeton, trap and afropop), and he does so by outlining a transition with a good pop nose: “Someone like You”, With that eighties sax, “Beso” or “Loco” are proof that he knows how to make good songs, above all. And with a more than obvious commercial projection.

It is “Belamor” (2023), the first album whose title – he himself says – is the synthesis of the expression “beautiful love” in French and Spanish, is a notable business card, issued with versatility and without falling into the over-eloquence that could lead to so much emotional transparency. It spreads, but it doesn’t get overwhelming.

