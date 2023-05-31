Yaeji, review of his album With A Hammer (2023)

“Scream and cry and let it out”, lanza Yaeji in “Done (Let’s Get It)” as almost a summary of what the release of this new album means in his career. “With A Hammer” It is a protest letter to put an end to a false and corrupt society. A kind of oasis to protect itself from the bites of all those dogs that only want to prevent it from developing freely, evolving and being able to express itself through its art.

Maintaining the mixtape spirit, this first LP expels anger from all sides, but above all it reflects the desire to change many things. He shows without fear the vulnerability and the ball of anguish that social norms generate in him that constantly push him to have to connect with everything. And, in turn, how he has had to remedy to protect himself from blows by generating a shield of creativity thanks to music. “With A Hammer” is a rebellious project in terms of production since Yaeji does what he wants at all times and to understand it you only need to go to that “I’ll Remember For Me, I’ll Remember For You” that we could position within free jazz. The album goes through a multitude of states in forty-four minutes. Glides through the drum’n’bass on “For Granted”strain a nineties rap in “Passed Me By” or stretch that lo-fi energy that previous EPs in his career had.

"With A Hammer" It is an album that above all invites you to be happy, to love yourself as you are and not be afraid to show it to the world. It is a reflection of all the layers that can build the personality of the human being and a way of understanding that even if we are not perfect we have to love and care for ourselves. In this way, in "Happy" it becomes intimate and personal through the keyboards. To later, however, hit the hammer on the song that gives the album its name through heavy beats and the use of samplers with an industrial essence.