Yahya Sinwar, the man most wanted by Israel, speaks for the first time since the start of the war – El Comercio Perú

Yahya Sinwar, the man most wanted by Israel, speaks for the first time since the start of the war

Yahya Sinwar, the man most wanted by Israel, speaks for the first time since the start of the war

Yahya Sinwar, the man most wanted by Israel, has spoken for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza. In his first speech since October 7, the leader of Hamas declared that the Palestinian militia is on the way to achieving victory.

Sinwar’s appearance comes as the fighting spreads throughout Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the north. In his speech, Sinwar described the battle against Israel as “ferocious, violent and unprecedented.”

Israeli media has long considered Sinwar as a top target, and his reappearance has sparked renewed attention. Despite the ongoing violence, Sinwar’s defiant words suggest that Hamas is determined to continue the fight. According to the Hamas leader, the militia is making significant progress and is confident of achieving victory in the conflict.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated in recent weeks, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life. The international community continues to call for an end to the violence and for both sides to engage in dialogue to find a peaceful resolution.

