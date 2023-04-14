It means “I’m sorry”, but it means much more: it expresses that sense of closeness and solidarity that binds people together especially in the most difficult moments

When I was in the PIME seminar in Monza, joking with friends, we often told ourselves that life is a pain and pain arises from desires. But what happens when suffering comes from real and dramatic situations such as an illness, an accident or even death? We often feel helpless. But when you can’t do anything, you can at least be together. They are the moments in which we discover the true nature of people. An English proverb says: «A friend in need, is a friend indeed», which means that a friend is seen in times of need. This is something I often see in my mission in Ouassadougou.

Every day I realize how very supportive Ivorians are. Here, in the rural reality in which I find myself, the conception of personal property does not exist, for example. In some villages, the land continues to be shared, there are no documents that define individual ownership. The ties between people are very strong, to the point that everyone calls each other brothers and sisters.

This solidarity becomes even stronger and more concrete when an accident occurs in the village or in a family: especially when there is mourning. Solidarity becomes a collective action: everyone mobilizes to face the pain. The word that translates this action of solidarity and closeness is yako. It is a small word but conveys a great emotion. It could be translated as “I’m sorry” or “condolences”, but in truth it goes beyond displeasure. Literally it means “I pity you”. In essence, it expresses empathy.

Yours is one of the first words I learned here on a mission. If they were all that simple, I’d be able to speak the local language perfectly at this point, but sadly that’s not the case. But I’m glad I immediately learned one of the most important, which conveys solidarity and love.

Yours it is not just something that is said, but it is also something that translates into help and a gift to the family who has suffered a loss or to the person in difficulty. The whole village gets busy and concretely demonstrates its closeness. All contribute so that death, illness or an accident does not become even heavier for the family or the individual.

This expression of brotherhood is often also accompanied by a prayer: «Ngamie boukaewhich means “God help us”. He means that when man plays his part, through closeness and solidarity, then God will do the rest.