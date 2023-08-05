“Yan”: a Manhua with cosmopolitan influences.

Tradition and modernity are presented in “Yan”, a Manhua from Taiwan, made by Chang Sheng and published by Toshokan.

An immediately engaging work with precise drawings, with a realistic and captivating line, with female figures with tapered faces full of sensuality, without diminishing the grotesque or vulgar, whose movements, between table and table, seem to come to life.

A story that only basically seems like something already seen but which in reality proposes a screenplay full of surprises and undoubtedly, with the evolution of the events, an increase in narrative pathos, in which there are mysteries and fantastic elements to discover but above all that they will be used for twists and turns to keep the reader glued.

History

Yan tieh-hua is a young Peking opera performer when her entire troupe was killed and the blame fell on her. She was arrested by secret service agents, she was sentenced without any public hearing and the case was classified as a state secret, to then be taken to a prison facility that was a research institute. Twenty years after her arrest, an explosion, from obscure causes razed the entire building to the ground. The rescuers confirmed the death of all those present inside but today, after thirty years, this mysterious woman has returned as a teenager with enormous powers and seeks revenge, carrying it out by wearing traditional stage clothes and reciting the songs of the work “The Legend of the White Serpent”….

A reading that page after page will envelop the reader in this mysterious revenge, making him himself an accomplice of the woman, through large and graphically complex designs but always clear and effective in placing the emphasis on particularly important aspects from the narrative point of view in naked and raw way.

The trait of the author Chang Sheng, denotes a mixture of cosmopolitan influences deriving from the tradition of Japanese manga but also from European and American cultural identities, giving life to a comic with multiple visions but above all cheering up a wide-ranging reading.

