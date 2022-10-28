On October 26, Biden and Xi Jinping shouted to each other almost simultaneously. Speaking at the White House, Biden said there will be “intense — intense competition” between China and the U.S. On the same day, Xi Jinping made an indirect call in a letter, saying that he would “find the correct way for China and the United States to get along in the new era”. Biden’s words are tougher and more certain; Xi Jinping’s tone is not tough, and it seems uncertain, but the relevant content in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is relatively clear, which is probably the reason why Biden once again made clear the “intense competition” .

Biden Strongly Responds to China’s Military Targets

Before and after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the White House spokesman repeatedly avoided relevant questions, but US Secretary of State Blinken warned that the Chinese Communist Party may attack Taiwan in advance, and the US military has the same judgment. Biden’s speech, which talked about Sino-US relations and military confrontation, amounted to a clear response to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

On October 26, Biden met with U.S. Department of Defense leaders at the White House, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and other military generals, and give an official speech.

After the establishment of the new Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping first attended the meeting of the Military Commission before presiding over the first Politburo meeting. This meeting between Biden and the US military generals is quite confrontational.

In his speech, Biden said, “The world is changing, and changing rapidly”; “We must control our own destiny in this change”; “We must address the growing competition between great powers”; The Security Strategy makes it clear that modernizing and strengthening the military is a core source of our nation’s strength and a priority for me and my administration.”

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Communist Party continued to claim that it would build a “world-class army”. The Russian army’s performance in the actual combat in Ukraine was poor. At present, the real “world-class army” is actually only the US military. The CCP’s new military commission held its first meeting and continued to regard the US military as an imaginary enemy, revealing its intention to prepare for a war with the US military. The President of the United States is bound to respond positively.

“We will continue to lead (the world) with our diplomacy and alliances,” Biden said; and “to meet global challenges with unquestioned strength — this is not an exaggeration — with the best combat power in the history of the world.”

The White House’s National Security Strategy makes it clear that China is the only adversary capable of challenging the United States. The Chinese military continued to target the US military, and Biden immediately showed the Chinese the strength of the US military. He made it clear that “we can – and we must – manage the growing competition with China responsibly”.

Biden also directly named Xi Jinping and said “we have to maintain our military superiority”, but “we do not seek conflict”; “I told him we are seeking competition”; “there will be fierce — fierce competition”, ” But there is no need for conflict”; “We want competition”.

Biden’s words are quite strong. Compared with his repeated remarks about defending Taiwan, this is probably the strongest statement Biden has made against the CCP and Xi Jinping since he took office.

The situation is grim and the CCP leaders lack confidence

Xinhua News Agency reported that on October 26, Xi Jinping sent a letter to the annual dinner of the US-China Relations Committee, saying that “China and the United States are major countries, and the two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation”; Win and find the right way for China and the US to get along in the new era.”

Such a tone and statement is obviously much weaker than Biden, and even has the intention of seeking peace. It is Xi Jinping’s indirect propaganda to the United States after the re-election of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. However, during the military exercise around Taiwan in August, the CCP announced eight “countermeasures” against the United States and suspended many communication channels between China and the United States, including high-level military communications. Two months later, Xi Jinping also called “strengthening communication and cooperation”. It seems that the CCP is ready to turn around?

On October 25, the new Politburo of the Communist Party of China held a meeting. Xinhua News Agency reported that the meeting required in-depth study and implementation of the contents of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China report, “understanding the analysis and judgment of the Party Central Committee on domestic and foreign situations”; thinking”; “to deal with various complex situations”; “must dare to fight and be good at fighting”.

Xinhua News Agency did not elaborate on the “analysis and judgment of internal and external situations”, but the public draft of the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China wrote that “the world has undergone great changes unseen in a century and has accelerated its evolution” and that “the international balance of power has been profoundly adjusted.” new strategic opportunities”. However, the report also called “the rise of the anti-globalization trend”; “the suppression and containment from the outside may escalate at any time”; “opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors increase”; “various ‘black swans’ and ‘grey rhinos’ Events can happen at any time.”

It is not clear to the top officials of the CCP that the external situation is unclear, but the goal for the next five years in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is still to “further improve China’s international status and influence and play a greater role in global governance.”

The report did not disclose how this unrealistic goal could be achieved, but the Politburo meeting emphasized “enhancing the awareness of urgency and strengthening bottom-line thinking”; “must be brave and good at fighting.”

This contradicts Xi Jinping’s statement in his letter. Does the CCP continue to “fight” or “cooperate” with the United States?

The White House judged that the CCP would continue to “struggle”, and Biden immediately responded with “intense competition”; “cooperation” seems to be out of the question, but the United States has not given up “communication” and does not want “conflict”.

If the “intense competition” is set by the United States, the CCP has no chance of winning. The U.S. sanctions have obviously “escalated”, and the CCP’s external “risks and challenges” are even greater, but there is no “opportunity” in sight. CCP leaders know that “all kinds of ‘black swan’ and ‘grey rhino’ events can happen at any time,” but they are powerless to control them. The CCP leaders actually have little confidence.

The respective situations of Biden and Xi Jinping and the cards in their hands

The Democratic Party is facing enormous pressure in the mid-term elections. A series of sanctions by the White House before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China hit the CCP in time, which can be regarded as some kind of effort to save the election. If the Republican Party regains control of the House of Representatives, the pressure on Biden will be even greater. The Republican Party will think that Biden is not tough enough on the CCP, and so far has not held accountable for the epidemic, and even think that the current sanctions are long overdue. Democratic lawmakers have acknowledged that former President Trump’s judgment and handling of Douyin was correct.

After November, Biden may have even less room to retreat in the face of the CCP. The 2023 U.S. presidential nomination is about to begin, and the Democratic Party is unlikely to show favor to the CCP. The Republicans have announced that they will set up a committee dedicated to the Chinese Communist Party after gaining a majority in the House of Representatives.

On October 24, the U.S. military deliberately disclosed the details of the CCP’s Rocket Force. The U.S. military will receive more defense budgets to maintain or increase its advantage over the Chinese military, deter the Chinese Communist Party from taking possible risks, and prevent military conflicts, so that the Chinese Communist Party has to be gradually weakened under the “intense competition” model of the United States. Tech sanctions, financial decoupling, and supply chain transfers are all cards Biden is playing. Biden will also continue to unite with allies to exclude the CCP from international affairs and prevent the CCP from participating in “global governance.”

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping took over the power and no one seems to question the mistakes of the US policy. Wang Huning should have participated in the previous plan, and of course he refused to admit defeat. Zhao Leji will not sing the opposite. He is afraid that he will carry out the conspiracy of Jiang and Zeng, and let Xi Jinping slide into a deeper quagmire. The newly promoted members of the Politburo Standing Committee have no say in diplomacy and can only echo Xi Jinping. Politburo members even dare not speak casually. Wang Yi will continue to rave about “Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy”, and whoever takes over as foreign minister will only play the role of a wolf warrior.

When the pressure from the United States is too great, the CCP may have to lower its tone, but the situation of “struggle” is difficult to change. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has clarified the “internal circulation” economic policy of “self-reliance”, and is ready to fight against the United States. The report only said that “by the middle of this century”, the “modern power” of “Chinese style” can be achieved. It is obviously too far-fetched to compete with the United States for hegemony now. But the top CCP has shouted the slogans of “rejuvenation” and “community with a shared future for mankind”, and it is difficult to take back the power now.

The CCP has limited means of “fighting” against the United States, and the Taiwan card is the most important one. However, as the U.S. military expands its advantages, the cost of the CCP’s military adventures is also increasing. The CCP’s Taiwan card will make neighboring countries and Western countries more united , to jointly deal with the CCP.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP’s North Korea card was loud enough. North Korea should not have too many missiles to test and consume at will, and use aircraft, artillery, and ships. The United States, Japan and South Korea held a tripartite meeting in Tokyo on October 26 to discuss regional security issues such as the North Korean nuclear threat. The CCP is pushing South Korea further and further.

The Chinese Communist Party’s attitude towards Russia has clearly changed, much to the disappointment of the Kremlin. Regardless of the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the value of Russia’s use of the CCP will be greatly reduced. Russia has to continue to hold on to the CCP, but it will also be more wary of the CCP. After Russia lost its status as a great power, the CCP has actually become the biggest threat around, and Russia’s nuclear weapons may be used more to deter the CCP. Russia will not be willing to become a CCP puppet like North Korea, and the CCP will not dare to get closer to Russia easily. Apart from fear of U.S. sanctions, it has to be careful to further anger NATO countries.

The CCP should also try to divide Europe and win over Southeast Asian countries, but it is difficult to form an anti-US camp. Some countries may reach out for benefits from both sides, but it is unrealistic for the CCP to expect these countries to oppose the United States together; more countries need the protection of the US military, and they also hope to participate in the US Indo-Pacific economic framework and receive supply chains transferred from China.

The funds that the CCP can spread to the outside world are getting more and more limited, and it can only be used for propaganda, which proves that there are still “friends” and that they are not isolated. After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the number of heads of state who sent congratulatory messages to Xi Jinping was so poor that they couldn’t do anything.

The story of what could happen at the G20 summit

The CCP should have been trying to invite a large number of foreign heads of state to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to create the illusion that all countries are coming to the DPRK, but it seems to have little effect. In mid-November, the G20 summit will be held in Indonesia. Whether or not Xi Jinping will attend will be a big problem. There is no better reason for Xi Jinping to continue to miss international summits. In order to show that he is in full power and has a solid foundation at home, Xi Jinping may need this appearance and a timely propaganda of “major power diplomacy”.

The White House revealed that it may arrange a meeting with Xi, but at most it will only continue to communicate. The dispute over Taiwan may further escalate, and the CCP’s promotion of “China-US cooperation” is equivalent to its own slap.

Some heads of state may have a friendly chat with Xi, but there will probably be little substance to talk about. It should be unknown whether the heads of countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia are willing to meet with Xi Jinping bilaterally. The host probably won’t put Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping next to each other, otherwise they will become the focus again.

Xi Jinping watched as heads of state frequently interacted, held bilateral and changeable meetings, and advanced various cooperation matters, but the CCP was excluded. I wonder if the leaders of the CCP can stand it. Some countries may also coordinate their strategies against the CCP behind closed doors, but Wang Yi is helpless. How can he explain to Xi Jinping?

If Xi Jinping once again avoids attending the G20 summit, the party media will not be able to publicize the improvement of “international status and influence”, let alone participate in “global governance”.

Either way, the Chinese leader could be the story of the G20 summit. The United States and its allies will decide the agenda and outcome of the G20 summit, and Xi Jinping’s full power at the 20th Party Congress does not mean that the external situation can also be changed.

The propaganda of Biden and Xi Jinping have different effects on Sino-US relations, and the effects on the world are also significantly different. After all the weirdness of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP will be regarded as an alternative in the world. Is every Chinese more worried about the fate of China?

