On October 22, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China ended. The CCP media then reported on the process of the formation of the new Central Committee. Of course, no real insider information was released, but there were also a lot of ridiculous content, which made the world see the CCP more clearly.

The personnel layout of the 20th Congress started a year and a half ago

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China finally produced 376 members of the Central Committee, alternate members of the Central Committee, and 133 members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Xinhua News Agency immediately published a long-prepared article, “The Birth of the New Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.”

The article stated that in March 2021, Xi Jinping presided over the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the special study of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and decided to set up a leading group for the inspection of the 20 cadres, with Xi Jinping personally serving as the group leader. The article also stated that over the past year or so, Xi Jinping has attended three meetings of the principals of the provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, central agencies and other units, and has listened to reports on personnel preparation work many times.

It can be seen that the personnel arrangement of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been in operation since a year and a half ago. Of course, the representatives of the 20th National Congress are not “selected”, they are all pre-designated.

In accordance with Xi Jinping’s instructions, the article summed up the selection criteria, such as adhering to the “Marxist politician group standard”, but also called “having both ability and political integrity, putting morality first, and appointing people on their merits”; in the process, it is necessary to “fully carry forward democracy within the party”. , but also known as not engaging in “sea push” and “sea election”.

Such a high-sounding and self-contradictory statement is tantamount to taking the initiative to reveal the inside story of the CCP’s dictatorial operation model, and confirms the outside world’s evaluation of the CCP’s black-box operations.

Members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China often become important members of many key departments, and they also have the opportunity to enter the Politburo. The officials of the Communist Party of China have been trying their best to plan a long time ago.

The CCP’s Deformed Criteria for Selecting Central Committee Members

The article stated that the standard of the Central Committee members “should be measured according to the standard of Marxist politicians”, and special emphasis should be placed on “having a high theoretical literacy of Marxism-Leninism”.

If this is really the primary criterion, none of the CCP officials are qualified from top to bottom, because none of them truly believe in Marxism-Leninism. The CCP hangs the signboard of Marxism only to maintain the political power. In fact, the CCP officials do not have such beliefs. They only want to be promoted and rich, and to control the privileges and interests. The whole Chinese people know this, and the whole world knows it.

The second criterion listed in the article is “loyalty to the party”, “a clear stand on major issues, and withstood the test of storms at critical moments and major events”, and “resolutely ideological, political, and action” with Xi Jinping at the core. The Party Central Committee remains highly consistent.

Such rhetoric is not new. At the 20th National Congress, almost everyone called Xi the core, but Wang Huning and Zhao Leji remained in the Politburo Standing Committee. On the surface, they also called to support Xi’s core, but they were not loyal to Xi Jinping, and they could stay in office in the end. It should be that Xi Jinping had to make concessions in order to be re-elected, but it was actually quite embarrassing.

The third criterion listed in the article is “Have the ability to lead modernization construction”, “Have a high professional level”, “Emancipate the mind and be determined to reform”, “Dare to struggle and be good at struggle”, “Seek truth and be pragmatic”.

Those who can pass the 20th National Congress should be “dare to fight and be good at fighting” within the party, otherwise they will lose power. Li Keqiang and Wang Yang probably met the professional requirements, but they probably did not “dare to fight” nor were they “good at fighting”, so they had to be kicked out. On the contrary, those who are “good at fighting” basically do not have the required professional qualities, and they also lack a sense of reform, and it is even more difficult for them to be “truth-seeking and pragmatic.”

It is precisely according to such nondescript standards that the members of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been designated in advance one by one in the past year or so.

How to investigate and identify candidates

The article said that starting from the end of July 2021, the central government will send 45 inspection teams in 3 batches to inspect 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, 124 central agencies, central financial enterprises, central enterprises in Beijing and other units; the Central Military Commission will send 8 inspection teams. , inspected 25 military commission organs and large units of the whole army.

This once again shows that doing practical work has never been the main business of CCP officials. Only by working hard can we guarantee promotion and fortune. With the central government mobilizing so many people, lower-level officials must go all out to use “clearing” to shut down ordinary people at home and stop economic activities; You can concentrate on how to climb up.

Officials do not need to worry about the complaints of the common people and grassroots. people”.

According to the article, the leading group of the 20th cadre inspection has held 13 leading group meetings, 5 training sessions and symposiums to study Xi Jinping’s instructions in depth and implement them “without compromise”.

The CCP officials only need to be flattering, and they don’t need to care about the views below. They just need to be prepared to talk face-to-face and deal with the investigation and investigation of the research team.

The article said that every time they go to a place or a unit, the inspection team must conduct interviews and investigations; on average, more than 1,400 people per group have interviews, and the inspection teams from central organs and other units have a total of nearly 10,000 interviews. “Whether it is a conversation survey or a meeting recommendation, it is not simply a matter of the number of votes.” The article also gave an example, “There is a candidate who ranks high in the meeting recommendation, which also meets the needs of the relevant structure”; “But when we talked again, everyone had different opinions on his morality, talent, and work performance”; “In the end, he was not listed. Included in the study object list”.

This passage actually revealed that the investigation team should have no power over life and death, and could only follow the instructions and make a conclusion according to the instructions; otherwise, why would they “talk again” and then overturn the previous evaluation.

The article also gives an example. During the inspection of a certain unit, the inspection team noticed two candidates, “although one candidate is older,” but “hard-working and has outstanding performance”; “the other candidate’s recommendation is better, but his work The experience is relatively simple, and the experience of major struggles is lacking”; “The former is finally selected as the candidate.”

It can be seen that the inspection team can arbitrarily change the standard, just to meet the instructions of the upper layer. The Xi camp has limited people available, and can only retain some senior officials. The article revealed that the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee specially arranged 6 meetings to listen to the report of the inspection team, but it has never been reported by the CCP media.

In the past year, faced with intensifying internal and external problems, the CCP has no way to solve it, but it has spent so much time and energy playing personnel games. Can the newly elected Central Committee and Politburo do business?

The “one-vote veto” person is not vetoed

The article said that anyone who is politically unqualified, engages in “two-faced faction” and is “two-faced” will be “vetoed by one vote”; “Zero tolerance”, “Can’t choose people with serious or secret injuries”.

However, Wang Huning is recognized as a “two-faced person” by the outside world. Zhao Leji has serious corruption problems. How many of the other selected people are likely to be “two-faced people” or corrupt elements who cannot be investigated?

The article said that at the beginning of the inspection work, Xi Jinping emphasized that “political discipline and political rules should be put in front”, “Strict measures should be taken against running officials to seek officials, buying and selling officials, forming gangs, and engaging in private activities. deal with it in a timely manner.”

In the personnel arrangement of the 20th National Congress, the Xi faction should gain the most, but it will not be said to be “pulling gangs into factions”. The Xi faction has to make concessions to the anti-Xi faction, but it cannot be said to be “engaging in private activities.”

The beginning and end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China were broadcast live to the world, but the presidium meeting in the middle was still secret. The final transaction was actually carried out among the members of the presidium standing committee, and of course they did not dare to make it public. The strangeness of Wang Huning and Zhao Leji staying in office should be a secret deal between the Xi faction and the anti-Xi faction.

The article stated that the inspection team strictly self-required, “not leaving a word when going out, not leaving a piece of paper in the room”, and achieving “strict confidentiality, permanent confidentiality, no leakage, and foolproof.”

This should also be the request of the Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is difficult for the representatives of the 20th National Congress to know these dirty secrets, and it is even more impossible for the outside world to know.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was originally a political show, and it deliberately showed some parts to the world in an attempt to gain the legitimacy of the CCP’s governance; but what the outside world really saw was a dirty game that slipped through the world. .

The whole world should see more clearly what the CCP’s so-called “community with a shared future for mankind” means. The CCP’s game has brought shame to the Chinese people in the world, made the Chinese people suffer a lot, and the whole world has also experienced great pain. Ending the CCP’s shameless game as soon as possible has long been an urgent issue for Chinese society and an urgent issue for the whole world.

