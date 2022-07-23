“We were very few, because we wanted to demonstrate in a calm and peaceful way. But, despite this, the police officers made us leave ». In August it will be a year since the last time that Yann Bourdon’s family heard by message the young history student at the Sorbonne in Paris, who disappeared in Cairo. A son and a brother whose traces have been completely lost.

But Wendy Bourdon does not lose hope and is trying everything to shed light on the disappearance of her older brother. After contacting the embassies, consulates, the police, going to Cairo in person, opening a Facebook page and appealing to witnesses on all social media, yesterday Yann’s family tried to gather outside the Elysée, before the ‘meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi.

The two leaders had to meet to take stock of the situation in Libya and Yann’s family hoped to be able to draw the attention of the Egyptian president also to the disappearance of the young man. Signs in hand, with the photo of the smiling student and above the words in Arabic “Where is Yann, President Sissi?”, The few demonstrators thus presented themselves in front of the Elysée. “In a peaceful way,” they say.

But once again they were not heard. Indeed, “we were invited to leave,” says Wendy. In fact, the French police took them off the sidewalk to check their identity documents, even before the el-Sissi procession sped past.

Wendy does not hide her despair: «We have absolutely nothing of Yann. No news..”. But she continues to struggle. “We started working for the Geneva Justice Committee – she says – and they filed a complaint with the UN”.

Yann’s family and friends have not heard from him since August 2021. In the last email, addressed to his sister, the young man told his family that he had hitchhiked and arrived in Cairo thanks to the passage of a policeman. Nothing since. The void.