Yard Act more danceable than ever at “The Trench Coat Museum”

Yard Act has shared today their new single and video “The Trench Coat Museum”, a song in which the band bets on the rhythmic with lyrics that talk about vanity and egos.

Co-produced by the band and member of Gorillaz Remi King Jr., the standalone single is the first original music the Yard Act have shared since the release of their critically acclaimed and Mercury Prize-nominated debut album The Overload in January 2022.

“The Trench Coat Museum” is a song that talks about ego, vanity, perception and legacy. On these issues, he reminds us of the reaction of James Smith of Yard Act reaching a level of visibility that “leaved us open to scrutiny and scorn as much as love and appreciation. Criticism is fair and the internet is lawless, so take it as it comes, but I definitely stopped looking for myself.” on Twitter the day I read that someone wanted to punch my lights out.”

Smith elaborates further: ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ is about how our perception of everything changes both collectively and individually over time at rates that we simply cannot measure at the moment. We often view our own beliefs as the absolute pinnacle of what the “cultural norm” should be, and while the utterly human trait of being self-assured cannot be avoided, it is an absolute hindrance in our collective process. etc. (Are we screwed?)”.

The director of the video James Slateradded: “The video continues and expands the Yard Act universe we explored on the first album. It is set some 30 years in the future, in a strange and dystopian trench coat museum where an enigmatic character – the visitor – takes an audio tour. The song is eight minutes long, so I wanted to bring the exhibits to life so we could go from a guided tour to a warehouse party. It feels like a mini-movie, which is no coincidence, as we see it as the first part of a Yard Act movie to coincide with their upcoming album.”