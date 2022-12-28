[The Epoch Times, December 27, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Song and Tang) In 2022, major events will occur one after another, as if the energy accumulated over the years will burst out in one year. In addition to the epidemic, the biggest epidemic since World War II War broke out on the European continent. The two black swans of war and epidemic accelerate the chemical reaction of various forces in the world. The Western world has learned that economic globalization has not only failed to free the CCP, but on the contrary, the CCP has used globalization to threaten the security of the international order. When security has become an imminent issue, it will decouple from the CCP in terms of supply chain, technology, and finance. The process of globalization has become an irresistible trend.

Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, a strategic inflection point appeared in 2022. Europe, which was hesitant in its China policy, completely turned to the United States this time. play.

In 2022, the U.S.-China relationship will enter a stage of intense midfield confrontation from the prologue layout. From the withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan last year, which shifted the focus of the U.S. military deployment to the Asia-Pacific, to the Biden administration’s substantive chip sanctions this year, the intensity shows The determination of the United States to fight against the CCP.

Entering 2022, the main battlefield of the epidemic has shifted to China. Under the double blow of the zero-clearing policy and the economic downturn, compared with 2021, the CCP’s “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy” has lost its spirit. By the end of 2022, the In the past few months, the CCP has quickly changed its tune, openly showing weakness to the United States and its allies, hoping to continue to benefit from globalization.

1. The Russo-Ukraine War: The U.S. and Europe Unanimously Confronted the CCP

On February 24 this year, Russia launched a war to invade Ukraine. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Russia-China joint statement just announced that the cooperation between the two countries has “unlimited” and criticized the “Cold War mentality” of the United States and NATO by name. Russia and China‘s joint intention to block the existing international order was fully exposed.

Throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the CCP seemed to have forgotten the often-pronounced principle of “respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” It not only provided Russia with diplomatic and economic support, but also amplified Russia’s talking points in an attempt to The responsibility is shifted to the United States and NATO.

This led U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to warn China that “if China cannot currently respect the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of aggression in Ukraine, it cannot expect the global community to respect Beijing’s future on these any claim made in principle.”

Although the war broke out in Europe, since April, European and American leaders have visited the Indo-Pacific intensively, sending a clear signal that the CCP is the most threatening opponent.

Under the situation of imminent security, economic interdependence is no longer a “ballast stone”, and the whole of Europe will not hesitate to “kill one thousand enemies and self-injury eight hundred”, decisively impose sanctions on Russia and cut off the ties to Russia. energy dependence.

The European Union has also issued the same warning to the CCP. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implicitly warned the CCP, “(Think about it!) The daily trade volume between Europe and China is nearly 2 billion euros, while the trade volume between China and Russia The trade between them is only about 330 million euros”. Throughout the first half of 2022, “the confrontation between democracy and autocracy” and “friendly shore outsourcing” have become the keynotes of various Western diplomatic statements.

The Biden administration has succeeded in persuading European countries, notably Germany, to take a tougher stance against China, which had previously been reluctant to provoke Beijing. But this time is different. In Europe, even the most dovish voices against the CCP are unprecedentedly consistent in their opposition to Russia and China.

Through this war, most Central and Eastern European countries have understood that economic interests cannot replace security risks, and cooperation with the CCP has great political and security risks. NATO and the United States are the key security guarantors. The 16+1 meeting in Central and Eastern Europe ended in vain.

2. The United States and Europe join forces in the layout of the Taiwan Strait

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine quickly brought awareness to a possible similar Chinese invasion of Taiwan, and in the weeks since Washington imposed the broadest sanctions on Russia in history, research has begun within the Biden administration to understand how similar economic tools might be in the future. How to influence Beijing.

At the meeting of The EU-US Dialogue on China in April, the United States hoped that the EU would take action to impose sanctions on the CCP when the CCP invaded Taiwan, and to formulate a sanctions plan. The two sides have agreed Learn from the Ukrainian War and cooperate, hoping to raise the cost of the CCP’s invasion of Taiwan.

Last year, the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, projecting more military power to the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening its deterrence against the CCP. In September last year, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States jointly announced the signing of a historic “Aukus Agreement” (AUKUS, Australia, Britain, and the United States Trilateral Security Agreement), with the obvious goal of targeting the CCP. At the same time, in 2021, the US military will hold the largest joint training for China and Russia in the Western Pacific in 40 years.

This year, the United States continued to support its allies in their military deterrence against the CCP. Japan and Australia signed a “mutual access agreement” in January that ensures the two countries have access to each other’s military installations and ports. On May 5, Britain reached a “mutual access agreement” with Japan.

At a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida on May 23, when Biden was asked if he would be willing to intervene militarily to defend Taiwan, Biden replied, “Yes,” “That’s what we do. Commitment,” he repeated twice.

Biden’s clear answer of “yes” marks a departure from the longstanding “policy of strategic ambiguity,” under which Taiwan cannot be sure whether the U.S. will protect Taiwan if China invades, but neither can China be sure whether the U.S. will intervene .

3. United States and Europe join hands to reduce dependence on China’s supply chain

During the COVID-19 pandemic, China has monopolized critical medical equipment, and the West is aware of the fragility of supply chains. Media reports said that in the first 10 months of 2020, the term “decoupling from China” appeared three times more than in the previous three years combined.

When he took office in 2021, President Biden requested to review the dependence of the US supply chain on China within 100 days, and proposed to “work closely with like-minded allies and partners on a resilient supply chain.”

The Russo-Ukraine war prompted the West to reduce its dependence on authoritarian governments and non-market economies (China and Russia), and to form “friend-shoring” in the free world. The European Union also joined the camp of decoupling from Chinese supply chains.

EU policy is likely to become increasingly defensive in light of a deepening consensus within the EU that sees China as an economic and security threat, an analysis shows. Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: “Every company I’m talking to at the moment is rethinking their supply chains because they expect our politicians will inevitably Accelerate toward a world decoupled from China.”

Even Germany, which relies heavily on the Chinese market, made the same voice. On April 28, when Schulz visited Japan for the first time after becoming Chancellor of Germany, he said that Germany seeks to establish closer relations with countries that share democratic values ​​in the Asia-Pacific region. “We need a different kind of globalization, a wiser Globalization”.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (Christian Lindner) said that Germany must “diversify” its trade exports. “My concern is that we have strong economic ties with China.” Countries that have business relations and want to be partners in terms of values ​​give priority to doing business.”

4. Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

On May 23, Biden officially announced the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” (IPEF) in Tokyo. U.S. Trade Representative Dai Qi stated that IPEF aims to “effectively counter the growing influence of China (the CCP)” and is “independent of China.” (CCP) arrangement”.

Previously, the influence of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region was mainly reflected in the security aspect, and the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” filled the economic gap.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the launch of IPEF “marks an important inflection point that will restore U.S. economic leadership in the region and provide Indo-Pacific nations the time to confront these critical issues.” A different approach from the Chinese Communist Party”.

This “new economic framework” also includes coordinating export controls to “restrict exports of ‘sensitive’ products to China“. In a joint statement, Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue emphasized “strengthening official cooperation in investment approvals involving sensitive technologies and export controls.”

Analysts pointed out that the Indo-Pacific economic framework actually hopes to shape a world value chain of a relatively pure Western democratic and free country without a red supply chain.

5. South Pacific island countries struggle

At the end of May, when the United States launched the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” (IPEF), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led a delegation to visit eight South Pacific island countries. The intention to counter the US “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” was very obvious.

The CCP’s draft agreement revealed by the media in advance shows that the CCP’s purpose is not limited to economic cooperation, but also hopes to strengthen comprehensive security, diplomatic and cultural cooperation. It hopes to sign a comprehensive multilateral agreement with 10 Pacific island countries and seek more access to the Pacific Ocean. Chance.

For a long time, the Pacific island countries have been within the sphere of influence of the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the economies and natural environments of the Pacific island countries are extremely fragile, so that the CCP can often obtain huge strategic benefits with minimal investment.

In April, China and the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement, which shocked the United States and its allies. The United States sent a delegation led by White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell (Kurt Campbell) to express serious concern: “If The United States will have significant concerns and respond accordingly if (the CCP) takes steps to establish a de facto permanent military presence, military projection capability, or military installation.”

In order to counter the infiltration of the CCP, the US delegation also provided various assistance to the Solomon Islands, including speeding up the opening of an embassy, ​​strengthening cooperation in unexploded bombs, sending hospital ships, and so on.

In late September, the United States will hold two consecutive meetings related to the Pacific island countries, as well as negotiations on contract renewal with the three North Pacific allies. These three moves indicate that the United States has accelerated its pace and returned to the Pacific island countries that it neglected in the past.

6. US-China Rivalry in the Philippines

In mid-May, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of former Philippine President Marcos, won a landslide victory in the presidential election. He became president at the end of June for a six-year term.

The election of Marcos Jr. has triggered the wrestling between the US and China for the Philippines. The Philippines is located at the southern end of the first island chain, bordering Taiwan in the north, bordering the South China Sea, the world‘s busiest commercial transportation line in the west, and the Philippine Sea in the east, between the first and second island chains, which is the only way for Chinese ships to enter and leave the Pacific Ocean The road, the strategic position is extremely important.

For the United States and the CCP, no matter who is elected as the president of the Philippines, they need to cooperate with them. However, given that the Philippines and the United States are traditional allies with similar languages ​​and religions, the Filipino people have frequent exchanges with the United States, and the military is a staunch ally of the United States, the Philippines trusts the United States even more.

On September 22, Marcos Jr. visited the United States and met with U.S. President Joe Biden. The two promised to strengthen the alliance between the two countries and emphasized their support for the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in response to the CCP’s provocative actions in the South China Sea. This is also the first public visit to the United States by a Philippine president in more than a decade.

The Marcos-Biden meeting marked a shift in Philippine foreign policy toward the United States, as former President Rodrigo Duterte favored friendly relations with China and Russia. Therefore, Duterte did not set foot in the United States throughout his six-year term.

Therefore, although the Philippines relies on China economically and is unwilling to confront the CCP on the South China Sea issue, the Filipino people are extremely politically sensitive to China as an economic partner and resist the security threat brought by the “Belt and Road Initiative” to the Philippines. , withdrew many large-scale “Belt and Road” projects.

7. The global effect of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

On August 2, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, arrived in Taiwan for a visit, becoming the most senior US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

In order to prevent Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, the CCP has resorted to verbal attacks and military threats, but it still failed to stop her visit to Taiwan. Pelosi has received unanimous support from President Biden and both parties in the US Congress, which shows that the United States has undergone profound changes in its treatment of the CCP.

After Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, on August 4, in order to retaliate, the CCP conducted a live-fire drill around Taiwan, simulating a blockade of Taiwan, which impacted the global supply chain, resulting in detours of cargo ships and delays in energy transportation.

The CCP’s military drills around Taiwan have backfired and exacerbated the decoupling between the United States and China. On August 9, Biden signed the “2022 Chip and Technology Act”, which stipulates that chip companies that receive US government subsidies will not be able to expand advanced chip production in China or other countries of concern in the next 10 years.

The CCP’s circum-Taiwan military exercise has also caused Biden administration officials to temporarily put aside the idea of ​​readjusting tariffs on China (or eliminating or imposing other tariffs).

After Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, as more and more countries supported Taiwan to resist the Communist Party, Taiwan received many political delegations from countries without formal diplomatic relations with it, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Members, deputy ministers and local leaders visited people wait. A cabinet member of the German government is scheduled to visit Taiwan in early 2023, the first such visit by a senior German official to Taiwan since the 1990s.

8. The most severe chip sanctions in history

The situation in the Taiwan Strait is the core of US-China relations, and the final measure of the United States is to implement sanctions on the CCP’s advanced chip technology. Following the “Chips and Science Act” on August 9, on August 12, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the US Department of Commerce announced the establishment of new export controls for four technologies that meet the criteria of “emerging and basic technologies”.

Among them, the most eye-catching is the ECAD export ban. Some commentators believe that: “The U.S. policy restricts the sale of R&D and design software below 3 nanometers, not only from the manufacture and delivery of lithography machines, but also from the source of design. Design and production will be blocked.”

Two months later, on October 7, the United States introduced a comprehensive and strictest export control measure aimed at curbing the CCP’s military-civilian integration policy, using American chip technology to develop supercomputers, AI and other technologies for military and surveillance purposes. The use and the strict terms are similar to the previous US sanctions against Huawei, which have been extended to the entire CCP chip industry.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was no longer feasible to stay “a few generations ahead” and that “given the fundamental nature of some technologies, such as advanced logic and memory chips, we must stay as large as possible.” leading edge”.

This series of measures may be the biggest policy change in the US’s technology export to the CCP since the 1990s. If it is implemented effectively, it may make the CCP’s chip industry fall behind by more than one or two generations. People in the industry said that if the new ban is strictly implemented, it will be equivalent to bringing the CCP’s chip technology back to the Stone Age.

White House officials said the restrictions were necessary to prevent China from developing its military, developing new, state-of-the-art weaponry and further strengthening its surveillance network.

According to people familiar with the matter, Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to join the United States in strengthening restrictions on the export of advanced chip manufacturing machinery to China. The measure will affect chip manufacturing companies ASML and Tokyo Electron. Experts said that the United States, Japan and the Netherlands have jointly tightened exports, and the CCP has no chance to build a leading industry in chips.

9. U.S. National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy Report

On October 13, the White House released the “National Security Strategy” report, saying that “China (the CCP) is the only one that has both the intention to reshape the international order and gradually possesses the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to increasingly advance this goal. competitors”. In addition, it said that “the next ten years will be a decisive decade for the United States to compete with China.”

The U.S. National Defense Strategy issued by the Pentagon on October 27 stated that “the broadest and most severe challenge to U.S. national security is the coercion of the People’s Republic of China (CCP) to reshape the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to meet its interests and authoritarian preferences.” sex and increasingly aggressive behavior.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Lloyd Austin) said, “Unlike China, Russia cannot systematically challenge the United States for a long time. But Russian aggression does pose an urgent and serious threat to our interests and values.”

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have also actively dispatched naval warships to the Indo-Pacific region in 2022, cruising in the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait. Now, these European countries are beginning to send air power to the Indo-Pacific region.

10. CCP Shows Weakness, Xi Jinping Changes Face

In 2022, the COVID-19 epidemic has entered the second half. The epidemic in Europe and the United States has basically subsided, but the more contagious Omicron virus has been raging in China‘s economic and industrial centers since the beginning of the year. Waves of city closures have severely damaged the Chinese economy. The zero-clearing policy has accelerated the confrontation between the people and the government.

Finally, at the end of November, the “white paper movement” protesting against the zero-clearing policy reached its climax, and the people shouted the slogan “Communist Party step down”, which is a real nationwide protest for 33 years.

In this case, the future of China‘s economy, as well as China‘s relationship with the West, depends largely on the direction of Chinese Communist Party politics. If Xi Jinping continues to insist on “clearing” and “struggling”, the Chinese economy will fall into a deep recession and the CCP will be further isolated.

At the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in mid-November, when Xi Jinping met with leaders of many countries, he appeared to change the diplomatic playbook, appearing more moderate than the “wolf warrior diplomacy” of his hardline diplomats.

According to Xinhua News Agency’s G20 summit speech, although Xi Jinping still did not forget to mention the “Cold War mentality” and “ideological drawing”, he seemed to focus on “development facing major challenges” and emphasized “seeking common ground while reserving differences.”

In the Chinese statement after the U.S.-China talks, Xi Jinping has publicly turned around, saying that “China (the CCP) has never sought to change the existing international order, does not interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, and has no intention of challenging and replacing the United States.”

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Campbell said on December 8, “In my opinion, all of this shows that the last thing China needs now is an openly hostile relationship with the United States. They want a certain degree of predictability and stability. .”

This new posture is a departure from Xi Jinping’s combative “wolf warrior diplomacy” style during the epidemic, indicating that there are indeed problems in the Chinese economy. international environment.

