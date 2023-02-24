A year ago, around five o’clock in the morning, the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Source: Promo

Air raid sirens sounded in Kiev and then throughout the country. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke at around seven in the morning and spoke for only 67 seconds. He said briefly: “We will resist. We will defend ourselves until victory”.

Despite the forecasts that in two to three days or two to three weeks, Russia will fulfill its, as they called it, special military operations, the declared goals – denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, that did not happen.

Zelensky also said today that the Ukrainian people will not give up, but he also emphasized that they have not been defeated so far. He said: “We will defeat all threats, shelling, bombs, rockets, kamikaze drones. We are stronger than all this. It was a year of endurance, a year of courage, a year of pain, hope, perseverance, togetherness, a fierce year of invincibility. The main conclusion is that we survived. We were not defeated and we will do everything to win this year,” said Zelenski.

On February 24 last year, Vladimir Putin also spoke, he spoke for 55 minutes, he presented his reasons for the attack and concluded with the words: Responsibility for possible bloodshed will be entirely and completely on the conscience of the ruling regime on the territory of Ukraine.

Who is responsible for the bloodshed is still disputed today, but the war undoubtedly affected the victims and their families the most. The consequences, however, were felt by the entire world, and no one knows what lies ahead.

About the war in Ukraine for Incandescence:

Jasmina Andrić – Research Center for Defense and Security

Draško Aćimović – economist and diplomat

Božidar Forca – retired general

Duško Lopandić – former diplomat, international relations expert and professor of European law