Yellen: Default ‘almost certain’ in early June if debt ceiling not raised – WSJ

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration is not preparing for a possible U.S. debt default and that the current focus remains on raising the debt ceiling so the government can pay its bills on time.

Yellen has previously warned that the U.S. may not be able to meet all its financial obligations as soon as June 1, giving Republicans and Democrats just over a week to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

“We’re committed to avoiding missed payments and reaching an agreement to raise the debt limit, so we don’t face default situation. We are not prepared for a default scenario.”

Yellen reiterated that if lawmakers do not raise the debt ceiling, the United States will likely not be able to pay its bills in early June, something she has repeatedly warned Congress. She said she would issue an update to Congress soon on the timing of a possible default.

