Yellen: Some sanctions on Russia may remain in place even after Ukraine war ends



The Russian-Ukrainian military conflict that broke out in late February has so far lasted for more than eight months. However, as time enters the brutal winter, although Russia and Ukraine are still in a state of confrontation on multiple fronts, discussions from all walks of life on the follow-up process and even the aftermath of this conflict are gradually heating up.

Among them, a key topic is undoubtedly quite sensitive, that is: if this conflict ends, will the unprecedented sanctions imposed by the West on Russia be lifted?

To this,U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that some sanctions on Russia may remain in place even if Russia eventually reaches a peace deal with Ukraine.

The remarks raise the prospect of a prolonged U.S. crackdown on the Russian economy.

Yellen pointed out that any final peace deal would involve an assessment by the United States and its allies of the penalties already imposed on the Russian economy.

“I think it’s possible and appropriate to adjust sanctions if some kind of peace deal is reached,” Yellen said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. However, she added,“Given what has happened, we might think that perhaps some sanctions against Russia should be retained.”

As Ukraine has made some progress on the battlefield in recent months, Western leaders have begun to consider how and whether they can negotiate with Russia to end the military conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also recently said he was open to “real peace talks” with Russia.

While U.S. officials have said any solution will be decided by the Ukrainians, U.S. media reported that Sullivan, the President’s national security aide, had advised Zelensky during his last meeting with Zelensky to consider more realistic options in the negotiations. stance, including reconsidering its stated goals and restoring control of Crimea.

Russian oil price cap becomes the focus of the next game

Since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the United States and its allies have tried to weaken Russia’s military capabilities by cutting off Russia’s access to advanced Western technology and squeezing its financial system. Still, Russia has reaped huge revenue from energy sales this year due to soaring oil prices, hampering the effect of Western sanctions.

Yellen led the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers as a last resort and is negotiating a price cap on Russian crude in response. The price cap would bar G7 and Australian companies from providing marine services such as insurance for Russian oil shipments unless the oil was sold for less than the cap.

This move has two main purposes: it can reduce Russia’s oil sales revenue, while maintaining the supply of oil in the global market to stabilize oil prices. For now, G7 officials are still working to hammer out final details, including a specific price cap amount, ahead of the official imposition of the price cap on Russian crude on Dec. 5.

How will Russia respond?

A central question surrounding the price cap, however, is whether Russia will cut off oil exports in retaliation for the West’s efforts to control the price of its most important commodity. Russian officials have said they will not sell oil below the cap.

“It’s hard to know how Russia will react. I don’t think they can really afford to cut off a lot of oil exports, they need revenue,” Yellen said.

Yellen and other officials in the Biden administration had expected that even if Russia refused to sell oil within the capped price, it could end up reducing Russia’s trade revenue. Restrictions on marine insurance and trade finance outside the major G7 economies mean Russia will have to rely on more expensive and less mature services to sell oil. Furthermore, buyers may still demand a price closer to the cap set by the West, even if the final transaction price is traded outside the cap set by the West.

Regarding possible countermeasures by Russia, Yellen pointed out that if Russia really intends to cut off oil exports, the United States can also take measures such as releasing oil from the strategic oil reserve. “We think the price cap will work, and we still have the possibility to use the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” she said.

Article source: Financial Associated Press