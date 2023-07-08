Yellen extends her hand to Beijing: ample space to increase trade, fundamental collaboration on the climate

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US and China must communicate “directly” when they have doubts about each other’s economic practices: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meeting Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, observed that, “despite recent tensions, we have set a record for trade bilateral in 2022. This suggests that there is ample room for our companies in trade and investment».

Yellen saw He, a key figure in China‘s economic affairs, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on the penultimate day of her four-day visit to China aimed at stabilizing bilateral relations.

The US secretary of state also focused on the “fundamental” collaboration on climate finance, against the “existential threat” of climate change. “As the world‘s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and the largest investors in renewable energy, we have both a shared responsibility and the ability to lead the way,” Yellen said.

Yellen: the two economies communicate with each other

“In the midst of a complicated global economic outlook, there is an urgent need for the two largest economies to communicate closely and exchange views on responses to various challenges we face,” added Yellen, according to whom this could “help both sides to better understand the scenarios and make better decisions to strengthen our economies».

Despite the rumored economic decoupling between the US and China, recent data showed the bilateral trade relationship remains robust, with trade reaching a record $690 billion in 2022. Yellen repeated the mantra that Washington is not looking for a winner-takes-all approach or an economic advantage in relations with China, but wants to ensure healthy competition with a “fair set of rules” that would benefit both countries over time.