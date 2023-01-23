Listen to the audio version of the article

“We still have a very tense job market. We are seeing some signs of inflation in services that need continued attention but overall I am optimistic that inflation is coming down. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Zambia, according to international media reports. “I think in the US we continue to see a strong job market and progress in inflation,” there are “very promising signs,” Yellen said.

Yellen also said there had been good inflation news in the US over the past six months, with energy prices, shipping rates and commodity prices falling, with supply chain issues being largely mitigated. The Treasury secretary also stressed that rental house prices should fall in the coming months, which would help.

The visit to Africa

Yellen is visiting three countries in Africa. In Senegal, you said Russia’s war in Ukraine is hitting Africans particularly hard, exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary brake on the continent’s economy. On Monday 23 the US Treasury secretary is in Zambia, where she said that it is of fundamental importance to restructure that country’s debt and believes that progress can be made after her talks with the main creditor, which is China, which took place last week.