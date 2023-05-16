Yellen: US could declare default from 1 June. McCarthy: deal possible

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US could default on June 1 if the debt ceiling is not raised. This was stated by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, underlining that waiting until the last minute to act could have serious consequences on business and consumer confidence. “We still estimate that the Treasury will likely no longer be able to meet all government obligations unless Congress takes action to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” writes the Yellen, following up on the letter already sent to Congress on May 1st. Since January, the department has been taking special accounting measures to stay within the $31.4 trillion ceiling set by the law

The Treasury released the letter hours after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, “We are not close to a conclusion” in the debt ceiling hike talks. Republicans insist large spending cuts are a condition of the bill. Democrats propose other fiscal containment measures that the Republican Party rejects, insisting on the need to keep budget measures separate.

The positions are still very distant but according to McCarthy an agreement is possible by the end of the week, says the Speaker of the House at the end of the meeting with Joe Biden on the debt ceiling. The president, McCarthy highlights, said he “agreed to appoint a couple of people to deal directly with my team.”

Yellen added that she will update Congress next week as more information becomes available. At the moment, the date when the Treasury will end its special accounting measures could be “a number of days or weeks later” than the beginning of June.