The US federal debt ceiling will be reached on January 19; from that day, the Treasury will have to start taking extraordinary measures to avoid default and continue to finance the operations of the federal government. For this, Congress needs to decide to raise or suspend the debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote this in a letter to Congress. In the letter, recalling that the ceiling is set at approximately 31.381 billion dollars, Yellen stressed that the use of extraordinary measures to avoid default is possible “only for a limited time” and that the resources will probably be sufficient, at least until at the beginning of June.

It is therefore “critical” that Congress take timely action to raise or suspend the debt limit, or else the government’s failure to meet its obligations would create “irreparable damage” to the US economy, to the lives of all Americans and to global financial stability, wrote Yellen.

