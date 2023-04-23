Yellow in Texas, six cows found dead with mutilated tongues

The Texas police are investigating the yellow of the mysterious and gruesome death of some cattle. Six cows were discovered mutilated in different locations, with one disturbing commonality: their tongues had been removed. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week said through its Facebook page that ranchers notified it of a 6-year-old cow that had been discovered on its side, dead and with its tongue removed.

“It had been executed a clean cut, with apparent precision, to remove the skin around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the flesh underneath the removed skin intact. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “It was noted that there were no signs of a struggle and the grass around the cow was perfectly tidy. found footprints or tire tracks in the area”.

Ranchers in the area informed police that no birds or predators would scavenge the carcass, leaving it to rot for several weeks.

But this was only the first case. During the investigation into that strange death, in fact, the police learned of the death and mutilations of five other cattle, each “in different places, pastures and herds”. Four were full-grown cows, but the latest victim was a year-old cub. All of the animals were found in similar circumstances to the first: on their sides, dead, and tongueless. Additionally, two of the cows had a circular cut made, their anuses and external genitalia removed.

And once again, no sign of struggle, just as no footprints or tire tracks were found. A mystery to which the Madison County Sheriff is still unable to provide a logical explanation, so much so that he has launched an appeal to anyone who is able to provide information to call the local police offices.