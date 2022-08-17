A well-known Latvian-American businessman who spoke fiercely against Vladimir Putin was found dead in Washington under unclear circumstances. This was reported by various American media, with the police confirming the news to the Russian agency Ria Novosti stressing that the nature of the death “is not violent”.

Dan Rapoport, 52, an American businessman born in Latvia, had founded the famous Moscow nightclub Soho Rooms.

He was found dead Sunday night in front of a luxury apartment building, according to a report on the incident provided to The Daily Beast by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department. It is assumed that the man threw himself out of the window but for now the cause of his death has not been definitively formalized. Rapoport was found wearing orange flip flops, a black hat, a Florida driver’s license and $ 2,620 in cash. The man had been rushed to hospital but the doctors were unable to save him.

The wife: we had to meet

His wife, Alyona Rapoport, told the Russian news agency Rbc that she would have to meet with her husband again after their plans were blown due to the war in Ukraine, the woman’s homeland and where the two had resided in recent years. . “We were supposed to meet, he had scheduled meetings and made plans,” said his wife. “Dan evacuated us from Kiev and returned there to help my country. Then we had to meet in the United States, ”she said.

The businessman’s wife disputed media reports that Rapoport left a farewell note with cash and left his dog in a nearby park after splitting with his wife who flew to London. “There was no ticket, no suicide, no trip to London, no departure,” assured Rapoport.

Il businessman legato a Navalny

Born in Riga, Latvia, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union, Rapoport worked at several Russian financial institutions in the late 1990s and early 2000s before opening Soho Rooms in Moscow in 2007. When the Russian opposition gained influence after Putin’s return to the Russian presidency in 2012, Rapoport was linked to the now-imprisoned Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, to whom he is said to have lent his support. Rapoport, who has also been linked to numerous online posts condemning Putin, left Russia in June 2012 and lived for several years in Washington before selling his house to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for 5.5 million.

Rapoport had moved to Kiev in 2016 and was involved in local politics. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces on February 24, Rapoport publicly criticized the Kremlin and clearly expressed his support for Ukraine on social media. His last post on Facebook, three days before his death, also seemed to refer to the senseless war in Ukraine: a photo of Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now with the famous lines: «The horror, the horror».

In 2016 there was another “mystery” in Washington for the suspicious death of former Russian information minister Mikhail Lesin, 57, a key man in the Russian media world and close ally of Putin. He was found lifeless in a hotel room in the capital but despite the “strong blows to the head” and the “traces of trauma” on various parts of the body reported by the coroner, the conclusion was that of an “accidental” death.