Occupation – If anyone had had a single doubt, from today can remove any perplexity. The war in Yemen continues and the truce between the warring parties – the Saudi-backed Aden government and the pro-Iranian Houthi militia north – after six months, is definitively broken.

Attacks on oil terminals

Two Yemeni ports were attacked with drones launched by Northern Shia rebels, the Houthis, to prevent oil exports by the government based in Aden.