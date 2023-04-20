Home » Yemen, crowd at a charity event: 78 dead – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) – At least 78 have died in the mob triggered by the escape from a charity event for the distribution of financial aid in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa. This was reported by the authorities of the Houti rebels. The crush was created in the Old City in central Sanaa when hundreds of poor people gathered at the event organized by traders without coordination with local authorities, according to the Houthi-run Ministry of Interior. The ministry said dozens of wounded were taken to nearby hospitals. The Houthi-run interior ministry said it had arrested two organizers and an investigation was underway. (LaPresse/Ap)

April 20, 2023 – Updated April 20, 2023, 09:39 am

