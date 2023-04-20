Yemen, distribute money to the poor for charity: over 80 dead in the crowd. Hundreds of wounded

It was supposed to be an event charitybut it has turned into a carnage. I am at least 85 people were killed in the crush during the distribution of money to the public organized by a group of merchants in the capital of Yemen, Sanaacontrolled by the rebels Houthi. Over 300 injured. To unleash panic among the crowd in the neighborhood of Bab el Yemen gathered in front of a center of distribution – according to the witnesses cited by the Guardian – would have been the shots fired in the air by the Houthi in an apparent attempt to get the situation under control. One of these would have hit an electric wire and caused an explosion, triggering panic among those present and the crowd. “Between dead there are women and children” and approx 50 wounded I am in serious conditionsaid the security source, who wished to remain anonymous. The mob was created in the Old City when hundreds of poor gathered at the event organized by Merchants without coordination with local authorities, according to the Ministry of Interior run by Houthi. The ministry said dozens of wounded were taken to nearby hospitals. The Ministry of Interior managed by Houthi he stated that he had arrested two organizers and that an investigation was underway.

Lo Yementhe poorest country in the Arabian peninsula, is devastated by 2014 from a conflict between houthiIranian-backed rebels, and the pro-government forces backed by a military coalition led by its neighbour Saudi Arabia. In recent days, the government eh rebels carried out a major exchange of nearly 900 prisoners amid growing hopes for peace amid the conflict that has plunged the country into one of the world‘s worst humanitarian crises. Last week, a Saudi delegation accompanied by Omani mediators went to Sanaa for talks aimed at relaunching the truce and laying the foundations for a more lasting ceasefire. in the country, where the United States they have been waging a merciless war against the local wing of for years al Qaida present in the central-eastern regions, in these nine years of war in the central and western provinces, according to theHim hundreds of thousands of people are death and different million inhabitants they were forced to abandon their homes.

(in the photo objects and clothes left by the crowd during the escape)