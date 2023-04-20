Home » Yemen, panic in the crowd during a charity event: 85 dead and over 300 injured
It was supposed to be a charity event, with the distribution of basic necessities, food and blankets. But it has become a massacre. At least 85 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the event staged in the rebel capital Sanaa, in Bab el Yemen district. The Yemen, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, has been torn apart since 2014 by a conflict between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition. “Among the dead are women and children and about 50 injured are in serious condition,” said a source of the security forces.

I shoot it and panic

The crowd had gathered at a school in the Old City neighborhood where hundreds of people had gathered to receive aid and food when someone claims they heard gunfire which caused panic. The authorities of Sanaa they did not mention the causes of the accident or the number of victims, contenting themselves with speaking of “dozens of deaths following a hasty escape during a chaotic distribution of sums of money and food by some traders”.

Dramatic images

A video broadcast by the rebel television channel, Al Masirah TV, it shows bodies piled up and people climbing over each other in an attempt to clear their way. Some try to take their hands away from their faces to breathe, the rest of their bodies completely engulfed by the crowd.

The humanitarian crisis

The war in Yemen has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, in a context of epidemics, lack of drinking water and famine. More than three-quarters of the population depends on international aid. In rebel-held areas, including the capital Sanaa, many civil servants have not been paid for months.

