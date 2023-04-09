A Saudi Arabian delegation headed by the kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, arrived today in the Yemeni capital Sanaa to hold talks with Iran-backed Houthi rebels as part of international efforts to find a solution to the conflict that has been going on for 9 years. According to reports from the news agency SabaThe Houthi-run delegation of Saudi officials will hold talks with Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, which manages rebel-held areas in Yemen.

An Omani delegation, which arrived in Sanaa on Saturday, will also join the talks, the agency said, citing an unnamed source. A Houthi leader, Mohammed al-Bukaiti, said on Twitter that Saudi and Omani officials would discuss “ways of achieving a complete and lasting peace in the region,” adding that achieving an honorable peace between the Houthis and Saudi Saudi Arabia would be “a triumph for both sides”, and he urged all sides to take steps to “preserve a peaceful atmosphere and prepare to turn the page of the past”. Saudi Arabia has not released any comments at the moment.

In comments issued to Associated PressHans Grundberg, the United Nations envoy for Yemen, said ongoing efforts, including the Saudi and Omani talks in Sanaa, are Yemen “closest to real progress towards a lasting peace” since ‘beginning of the war. “This is a moment to be seized and exploited and a real opportunity to launch an inclusive political process under the aegis of the United Nations to bring about a lasting end to the conflict,” Grundberg said. The talks in Sanaa are part of Oman-led international efforts to resolve the conflict in Yemen, which began in 2014. The Houthis have taken control of Sanaa and much of the north of the country, ousting the internationally recognized government, which is fled south and then into exile in Saudi Arabia. The Houthi move prompted the Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later in a bid to restore the internationally recognized government to power. In recent years the conflict has escalated into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia on one side and Iran on the other.

The recent development also favors the rapprochement restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, brokered by China.