The attempt of the US secretary of state, Antony Blink, to maintain the “ceasefire” in Yemen has not had the desired effects. The truce is broken.

08 April 2022



Less than 24 hours after the telephone conversation with the United Nations special envoy to the country, Hand Grundbergto discuss how to facilitate the renewal of the agreement for the suspension of hostilities that lasted six months, the Houthi militias announced through their spokesman Yahya Sareavia Twitter and channel Telegram of the armed group, that “the truce has expired and will not be renewed”.

The first, important, opportunity for peace has therefore come to an end after seven years of war in the battered small Middle Eastern state. The will of the Western actors involved in talks with the UN mediation, who tried to keep a “diplomatic process” active, clashed with the worsening of the conflict between the rebels Houthi supported by Iran and the Saudi-led coalition that supports the government of Yemen based outside the capital Sanaa.

Washington makes it known that it will continue “to do everything possible to put the parties back to the table”, assures Blinken. But UN special envoy Grundberg, who said he was very sorry for the failure to reach an agreement to extend the truce that expired on 2 October, appears less optimistic, although he urges both the internationally recognized government and the militias to Shiite rebels to “remain calm and refrain from provocative actions that could cause an escalation”.

Last night the Houthis, according to local media, launched an attack on national army positions in the southwestern province of Taiz, sparking clashes with the military loyal to. The ceasefire had been extended on two occasions, after the first agreement reached last April on the occasion of Ramadan: the first time in June and the second in August.

Hopes that the continuation of the negotiations could lead to a definitive agreement, defined by the UN envoy as “a duty towards the Yemeni people”, crumbled like the civilian homes involved in the latest attack that would have caused at least five victims.

And the situation is bound to get worse. The militias have announced “operations” against the oil companies active in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Emirates to which they have launched an ultimatum to abandon the Emirati and Saudi territories, suggesting future attacks on the two Gulf countries.

A few hours after the expiry of the truce, the military spokesman of the Houthis on his Twitter account announced that “the armed forces give oil companies operating in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia the opportunity to leave, until the aggressor countries they will engage in a truce that gives the Yemeni people the right to exploit their oil wealth, we will not stop our military action ”.

As always, civilians will pay the worst consequences of the resumption of fighting. Unarmed people like Nasser Ahmad al-Qallam and his niece Anita who, in order to survive, are forced to eat boiled leaves near their house in the village of Bani al-Qallam, as told by Yasser Bidal, a Sudanese-born humanitarian worker who has been in the country for five years as a doctor. volunteer of the Red Crescent.

Seven years after the start of the civil war, 17.4 million Yemenis are starving. Livestock farms and crops that fed half of Yemen’s population have so far been lost. According to the international NGO Oxam, more than 23.4 million people, almost three quarters of the population, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and 3.5 million are severely malnourished, especially children.

The latest alarm launched regarding the worsening of the situation in the country comes from UNICEF, which denounces: four out of five Yemeni minors risk dying prematurely in what the UN defines as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.