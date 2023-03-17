Home World Yes by Erdogan, white smoke on Finland in NATO. The veto over Sweden remains
Finland has taken “genuine and concrete steps” to fulfill the commitments undertaken with Turkey, which has therefore “decided to start the parliamentary ratification process” for Helsinki’s accession to NATO.

With these words, spoken during a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyp Erdogan, dropped the veto placed so far on the entry of one of the two Scandinavian countries – but not against the other , Sweden – who applied to join the Atlantic Alliance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of neutrality. Twenty-eight NATO member states have already approved the request, a necessary step to complete the process; the only ones missing are Turkey and Hungary, which has scheduled the parliamentary ratification vote for next March 27th.

The commitments fulfilled by Finland to which Erdogan referred at the press conference are those of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, set out in the trilateral memorandum of understanding between Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm last summer, which for Turkey above all mean the delivery of terrorists Kurdish refugees in Sweden and Finland. A point, the latter, which has created many tensions especially between the Turkish and Swedish governments, at a time when from the general principle – even the European Union considers, for example, the PKK, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a terrorist organization – it was necessary to hand over individuals, in some cases considered in Sweden refugees or politically persecuted and not terrorists.

In the Swedish case, other indigestible episodes for Turkey and the president’s party were added, above all on the eve of the vote on May 14th, such as the burning of the Koran by a right-wing extremist in Stockholm in January.

Hence the veto maintained so far against Sweden and accession paths between the two Scandinavian countries which have separated with respect to the initial wish for simultaneous entry, although NATO leaders still hope to be able to endorse it at the July summit in Vilnius. “Progress on Sweden’s request will depend on the steps it takes,” Erdogan added yesterday.

