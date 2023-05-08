“Yes to comparison but no to government alibi”. The Cottarelli case divides

“We are a responsible party, so we will listen to the government. But is the priority in the country the reform of the Constitution?». Elly Schlein gave the line on reforms this morning at the meeting of the dem secretariat, convened at 8 remotely. The meeting took place in a “united climate”, several participants assured beraking latest news at the end (even if there is no lack of discontent over the latest exits from the party). The dem, of course, will respond to Meloni’s summons “but with realism and caution”, some members of the dem secretariat explained in agreement. Because «the suspicion is that the government is trying to shifting attention, almost an alibi, to the real problems on the table».

In some interventions, among other things, it also emerged amazement at the latest statements by some government officials: “But what are the rules of engagement of these meetings, the ones that go ahead in any case even without opposition?”. On the merits, it would have been confirmed during the secretariat the dry “no” to any hypothesis of presidentialism or premiership. Schlein, however, has summoned the parliamentarians of the competent commissions to take stock. Then, she clarified that she herself will explain the dem position in view of the face-to-face with Meloni. This is why he asked everyone for the utmost confidentiality.

The fear in the dem house, at least according to what expressed by Davide Baruffi, head of local authorities of the Democratic Party, is that the government wants to “divert attention”: “I would not like us to discuss a reform that is to come of the Constitution and then not guarantee the health services », he told Radio Immagina, emphasizing that «there is an urgent economic and social agenda, the government must not be distracted and a discussion on hot social issues can be developed. There is a disruptive issue such as that of Healthcare on which the government is not responding ». See also [Famous columnist]Is it time to try to end the Russian-Ukrainian war? | People are outraged | The Epoch Times

Once the question of reforms has been filed away, concern remains within the party for the farewells of some members, in particular that of Carlo Cottarelliresigned from the Senate. Beppe Sala, mayor of Milan, is among the most concerned: “It’s not a good sign. I can say, knowing Cottarelli, that I kind of expected it; he feels he belongs to a liberal and progressive line that he evidently does not see represented. But above all because at the moment little seems to be emerging and there is little room for his skills and his desire to contribute to the more economic logic of industrial policy. I’m sorry – concludes Sala – e I hope there are no other exits because at the moment they are not needed».

The deputy of the Democratic Party and president of Copasir also shares the same line as the mayor of Milan Lorenzo Guerini: «The releases of these days, certainly different from each other, they are a concern for me and I think those responsible for leading our community are also concerned. I’m sorry for Cottarelli’s resignation and I respect it, in reading his reasons I find a limit. Our community is founded on dialogue and the search for synthesis, an ancient word unfortunately reviled in today’s politics, between different cultures and sensitivities that recognize themselves in the same progressive and reformer profile. If one of these voices faded away or abandoned the field, the PD would be something else, it would no longer be the PD – explains Guerini -. His words, however, highlight a political unease that it would be wrong to underestimate or towards which to show indifference ».