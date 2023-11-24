“Yes we can”: the school bus for migrant children

On the border between Mexico and the United States, a bus converted into a classroom offers education to asylum-seeking children who are unable to go to school. An initiative of Yes We Can World Foundation, included by CNN among the “heroes” of 2023

The non-profit organization on the Mexico-USA border Yes We Can World Foundation – founded in 2019 from the deep belief that every child has the right to education – regardless of where they are, legal status and/or economic context – brings teaching to migrant children with a bus converted into a classroom . The idea of ​​the two founders, Estefanía Rebellón and Kyle Thomas Schmidt, was born when in 2018 – with the increase in migrant caravans on the border – they decided to leave from Los Angeles towards Tijuana together with some friends to bring supplies, clothes and kits for hygiene to the thousands of people seeking refuge in the United States. Once they saw what was happening and realized that there was no space dedicated to children, they decided they had to return.

The request for asylum, in fact, is a long process that takes time: weeks, months or even years can pass before it is granted. And in this time, children – who have to face the traumas of violence, kidnappings, rapes and threats – do not have the opportunity to receive an education. Many have been traveling for months or years, and have difficulty attending school because they are often in transit. Security, economic instability, poverty, lack of transportation are other factors.

“People don’t realize that it’s a very long process for families,” Estefanía tells CNN, which included her among the CNN Heroes del 2023, ordinary people doing extraordinary things to change the world. «It’s not like you arrive at the border, ask for asylum and your life is a rainbow. It takes decades, a lot of work and a lot of pain.”

Estefanía dreamed of becoming a Hollywood actress and had moved to Los Angeles to continue her already established career, but she felt the weight of the migration crisis on her shoulders because she too had been a migrant child. Originally from Cali, Colombia, she was forced at the age of ten to flee with her family after her father received death threats from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Estefanía’s parents were both lawyers and her father was also a university professor; once political asylum was granted in Miami, her mother took on various jobs, including carer, and he was employed by Walmart, the large American retail chain. After five years they obtained permanent residence – the so-called green card – and after ten years US citizenship.

And so Estefanía and Kyle – after taking a thousand dollars from their savings and looking online for volunteer teachers – returned with tents and materials needed to set up a makeshift school on the border, effectively creating it overnight and managing to gather first a few children and then about fifty into the camps. «I thought: why don’t we transform a bus into a mobile classroom and take it to all the shelters? – said Estefanía -. We searched on Google and YouTube on how to turn a bus into a mobile classroom.” After three months of work including sharing on social media, the 54 seats have left room for two long desks and many small chairs, and the bus has been equipped with school supplies and technological tools.

Today there are three school buses and they can travel long distances and reach those who need them, helping to provide quality education at no cost, eliminating the obstacles that children and families face when they cannot access a nearby school due to distance or transportation costs. Yes We Can It also has four schools along the border and provides bilingual education in English and Spanish that includes subjects such as math, English and language arts. Plus, two courses to this on the migration process and emotional intelligence they support children and allow them to process and express what they are experiencing, trying to deal with the shock of the trauma they have suffered.

«Every time I have the opportunity, I share my immigrant story with the children. I want the kids who go through our programs to understand that being a migrant is not something they should be ashamed of,” says Estefanía.

The program of Yes We Can – which to date boasts 2 million hours of lessons given to more than a thousand children – has been accredited by the secretariat for education in Mexico and is aimed at children aged 3 to 15 from various countries with a high rate of migration, such as Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Haiti, Venezuela and more. The programs available range from infancy to middle school; the school is open every day from 09:00 to 15:00, there are no summer or winter holidays and, even when the Covid-19 health emergency was added to the migration one, the doors have always remained open. Children are immediately enrolled in one of the programs when they arrive at one of the partner shelters and equipped with a new backpack full of school supplies, two uniforms and a new pair of shoes; all at no cost to the families and thanks to the support of donors.

«Things happen and now we just have to forget the past, be braver, smarter and never give up – says a young student -. I would like to be like Estefanía, I want to help children and build something beautiful like she did.”

