Another day of major strikes against the pension reform proposed by the government is expected in France on Wednesday: demonstrations have been announced in dozens of cities and disruptions especially in sectors such as schools, railway transport and local public transport. Airlines have already canceled several flights. For days there have been delays in the delivery of fuel to petrol stations and several cities, including Paris, are full of waste due to strikes by workers in the sector: on Monday it was estimated that there were over 5,600 tons of waste on the streets of the capital garbage bags not picked up by garbage collectors.

The main point of the reform and against which there is most protest is the raising of the minimum age for retirement from 62 to 64 years. It will be the eighth day of major demonstrations since the end of January, but despite the exceptional mobilisation, the government in this period has shown itself to be quite resolute and unwilling to change its mind on the reform. The new day of protests will take place while a parliamentary commission made up of members of the two chambers will have to draft the final text of the bill, which should then be voted on Thursday by both chambers.

However, it seems that the great protest movement of recent months has had some effect, given that according to the French newspapers some members of the majority are no longer sure of their vote in view of Thursday. If in the Senate Macron’s government is sure of obtaining the approval of the law, in the National Assembly (i.e. the lower house), Macron does not have an absolute majority: to pass the reform, the government is counting on the support of the Republicans, the party conservative historically in favor of raising the retirement age, but who is described as internally rather divided on the issue. A few defections will be enough for the National Assembly to fail to achieve the objective.

Publicly, the government has shown itself confident of being able to obtain a majority in both chambers. In the event that he does not succeed, the French newspapers have been talking for days about the possibility of resorting to paragraph 3 of article 49 of the French Constitution, which allows a prime minister or prime minister to approve a text of law on finance or of welfare financing without going through a parliamentary vote (with the approval of the Council of Ministers). However, it is an expedient used in an exceptionally rare way and subject to stringent procedures: so far Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has been rather vague about the possibility of using it, also because it would risk further fueling social anger and protests.