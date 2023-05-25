Yevgeny Prigozhin invites the children of the elite to war Info

Yevgeny Prigozhin calls on the elite to send their children to war.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/ChuckPfarrer

The leader of the Russian mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a long interview, which he had with pro-military blogger Konstantin Dolgov, that Russia will face upheavals like the revolutions of 1917, which led to civil war, if children are returned to the common people in crates while the children of the elite sunbathe.

“If ordinary Russians continue to send their children back in coffins, while the children of the elite sunbathe abroad, Russia will face turmoil like the revolutions of 1917 that led to civil war.”, said Prigozhin. He stated that he was driven by love for his homeland and loyalty to Putin.

He also sharply criticized the war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”. Instead of demilitarization, he said, the invasion “turned the Ukrainian army into one of the most powerful in the world” and Ukrainians into “a nation known to the whole world“. “My advice to the Russian elites – take your boys, send them to war, and when you go to the funeral, when you start burying them, people will say that everything is fair now“, Prigožin said in an interview, reports Index.hr.

Let’s recall that Prigozhin also said that Ukraine would try to encircle Bakhmut and attack Crimea. “Most likely this scenario will not be good for Russia, so we have to prepare for a hard war. We are in such a state that we could fucking lose Russia – that’s the main problem… We have to impose a state of emergency,” said the head of the mercenary group.

