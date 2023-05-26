Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the coffin with the body of the murdered American soldier Info

The leader of the “Wagner” unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published a video showing a coffin allegedly containing the body of a fallen American soldier who fought on the side of Ukraine.

On May 16, a video appeared on the social network “Telegram” showing the leader of the “Wagner” unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, walking through a bunker in Bakhmut, and at one point a body allegedly belonging to an American soldier can be seen. Allegedly, the murdered soldier’s name was Nick Majmerand now a video of the coffin in which his body is allegedly located has appeared.

In the mentioned video, members of the “Wagner” unit are seen closing a coffin, and then covering it with the flag of the United States of America. There is another coffin covered with a Turkish flag. So far, it is not known when the recording was made and it is not possible to determine its authenticity.

“We hand over the body of an American and the body of a Turkish citizen. The American was killed in actionPrigozhin said.

