Home » Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the coffin with the body of the murdered American soldier Info
World

Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the coffin with the body of the murdered American soldier Info

by admin
Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the coffin with the body of the murdered American soldier Info

The leader of the “Wagner” unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published a video showing a coffin allegedly containing the body of a fallen American soldier who fought on the side of Ukraine.

Izvor: Twitter/printscreen

On May 16, a video appeared on the social network “Telegram” showing the leader of the “Wagner” unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, walking through a bunker in Bakhmut, and at one point a body allegedly belonging to an American soldier can be seen. Allegedly, the murdered soldier’s name was Nick Majmerand now a video of the coffin in which his body is allegedly located has appeared.

In the mentioned video, members of the “Wagner” unit are seen closing a coffin, and then covering it with the flag of the United States of America. There is another coffin covered with a Turkish flag. So far, it is not known when the recording was made and it is not possible to determine its authenticity.

We hand over the body of an American and the body of a Turkish citizen. The American was killed in actionPrigozhin said.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

See also  "Raising the sails of mutual benefit and win-win results, and holding the rudder of solidarity and cooperation"-President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum injects confidence and strength into maintaining world peace and development-News Center- Nanhai Net

(WORLD)

You may also like

Udinese News | Controversial subtle: “Pairetto’s suspension demonstrates...

Udinese News | Sousa: “Important growth. We want...

Armed violence in Haiti: a scourge that impacts...

Benin: Embarked journalists against illegal fishing ~

Emergency situation in 5 villages of Užice due...

MICHELIN Agreement Reached to Acquire 100% of Fleet...

The opposition in Türkiye is very discouraged

Less than a day after the ceasefire, armed...

Iran and Belgium exchanged prisoners: a Belgian aid...

Maddie McCann, three days of research and acquisition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy