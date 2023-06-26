Yevgeny Prigozhin will be killed Info

The fate of Yevgeny Prigozhin after the coup on Saturday is uncertain.

Izvor: Youtube/ BBC News/Screenshot

“As for Prigogine, he will have to reflect on Ralph Waldo Emerson’s famous warning: ‘When you strike at a king, you must kill him,'” said William F. Wexler, senior director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Program:

“Indeed, perhaps he should stay away from the upstairs windows for now, because in recent years, Putin’s opponents tend to be particularly clumsy about them”.

Prigozhin led his mercenary group in an uprising on Saturday, only to put it down after he got close to Moscow. The rebellion was abruptly ended after Prigozhin made an agreement with the Kremlin.

As part of the agreement, Prigozhin and his troops will not be prosecuted for the uprising, according to AP. Instead, Prigozhin will be exiled to Belarus, while troops who did not participate in the uprising will be offered contracts from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The comments were part of a series of expert analyzes released Saturday by the Atlantic Council. He previously served as a defense official during the Obama administration, where he worked on policies with an “emphasis on counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, information operations and other sensitive operations.”



PRIGOZIN SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM THE WINDOW – American expert's warning: Terrible scenario for leader Wagner after the coup

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously been suspected of assassinating his rivals. Two critics of Putin’s war in Ukraine have died in the past year after falling from a building window.

“Prigozhin is undoubtedly aware of the fate that has befallen Putin’s opponents, in Russia and abroad. He reached a deal because Putin has long been his patron, not his opponent, the Russian military elite is his opponent,” Wexler told Insider.

“Ultimately, Putin and Prigozhin avoided the kind of conflict that would have risked either or both losing everything, but the resulting agreement diminished them both. Neither is fundamentally secure in their positions today,” he added.

(World)

