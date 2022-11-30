Yin Xiyue told Musk that he is working on improving South Korea’s labor policy and intends to establish a rule of law system to deal with conflicts in labor relations.

Recently, South Korean President Yin Xiyue said that “tailor-made” benefits will be provided to attract Tesla’s super factory to South Korea.

According to a Reuters report on November 29, Yin Xiyue had a video call with Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Elon Musk) last week. Yin Xiyue’s office quoted Musk as saying that South Korea is one of the best candidates for Tesla’s new factory. While Canada, Indonesia, India and Thailand have also been mentioned as possible candidates for Tesla’s new factory, analysts point out that these countries do not have as mature an auto supply chain as South Korea.

During the video call, Yin Xiyue said that “tailor-made” incentives would be offered to encourage Tesla to build a Gigafactory in South Korea. South Korea will provide a large number of high-skilled workers, and the South Korean government will also ensure that foreign companies that settle there will not face unexpected financial or regulatory obstacles, and will minimize the risks that radical labor unions may bring to the Tesla factory. Yin Xiyue told Musk that he is working on improving South Korea’s labor policy and intends to establish a rule of law system to deal with conflicts in labor relations. Yin Xiyue accused the previous South Korean government of often compromising with powerful trade unions, causing a vicious circle of illegal strikes and “making the radical trade union culture a serious problem in Korean society.”

According to reports, a few days ago, about 9,600 truck drivers in South Korea are on a large-scale strike, and the action has entered its fifth day. Yoon’s government is taking steps to use executive orders to force truck drivers back to work.

