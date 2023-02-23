Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley and James McNew have long been established as an institution that transcends the confines of that guitar indie in which they excelled three decades ago (just when the bassist entered). On their own merits: a collection of wonderful songs and memorable records (quite a few of the seventeen they have) back them up. Not to mention their concerts. Few groups of his generation maintain their prestige intact as I have it.

Apparently incapable of missing the mark with their encyclopedic musical culture, their good taste and bomb-proof chemistry, the Hobokenians have been releasing remarkable albums without interruption; and they now stand out with one of the most suggestive works of their long discography, in which nothing is missing and nothing is superfluous. Am I exaggerating? Well, I have no other way to describe an album that dazzles with the obsessive kraut rhythm, the dissonances and the dislocated electricity of “Sinatra Drive Breakdown” until the devastating “Miles Away”, where Georgia’s exciting and raw vocal performance blends with sublime layers of guitars dissolved in abstract atmospheres throughout “Loveless”.

It has been said that “This Stupid World” represents his return to the guitar indie of the nineties. It’s the single’s fault “Fallout”, wonder of unleashed melancholy that proposes going out of time to deny death (perhaps, the great theme of the album), while bass, distorted guitars and voices converse in a whirlwind of emotions that reach your soul. But that, the return to distortion, is to simplify. Rather, the nine songs that complete the album are a compendium of what has made the trio great. Also in his vocation to fuse pop accessibility and experimental adventures into an indivisible whole. Thus, there is also hypnotic delicacy (“Tonight´s Episode”)semi-acoustic melodic gems (“Aselestine”), perfect refrains (“Until It Happens”), gloriously bittersweet melodies (“Apology Letter”) and yes, noise raids (“Brain Capers” and the devastating “This Stupid Wold” with its psychedelic waves of guitar feedback and sweet counterpoint melodies), which complete an LP in which each and every one of its facets shines.

James MacNew has taken good notes from Roger Moutenot and John McEntire, the technicians who have refined his sound, to record one of the most beautiful, rounded and inspired albums so far in 2023.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/album/this-stupid-world">This Stupid World by Yo La Tengo</a>