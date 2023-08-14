Home » “You are a great little hero”
Matteo Brandi is the fourth victim of the fires that devastated Palermo and its province on 24 and 25 July. The forester, a 67-year-old resident of Altofonte, had intervened in Monreale and had been seriously injured in the operations of extinguishing a fire. With him was a colleague, who was also injured. Brandi specifically…

See also  Eduard Yurevich Khudaynatov, Russian oligarch close to Putin, frozen the villa in Portofino

