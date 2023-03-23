Italia by Emilia Patta The leader of the M5s marks the territory to the left on Ukraine and on ecological issues, but Schlein does not take up the challenge and keeps the bar straight on Atlanticism. The redde rationem only after the 2024 Europeans

«yesterday in the Senate you said that you put your face on arms, we take note of your support for the arms lobbies, you put your face on but you are made of bronze… you are dragging us along with great career into the war, and where the outcome is the use of atomic weapons there can be no victors. We cannot support the sending of further military aid and we must abandon the misconception that this is the only way to achieve peace”.

J’accuse di Conte: you are dragging us into war



How to concretely achieve peace and how to avoid Ukraine being forced to surrender to dictator Putin without military aid from the West Giuseppe Conte does not say. And this is nothing new. Nor is the repeated request to stop sending arms to the Ukrainian resistance new. What should be emphasized in the expected speech of the president of the M5s to the Chamber on the occasion of the communications of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in view of the EU Council on 23 and 24 March is, if anything, the recipient of the invective: Meloni, in fact, addressed to the point of bordering on rudeness («bronze face»), and only you and your government.

Attack on Meloni to hit Schlein who doesn’t take up the challenge



A way of speaking to “daughter-in-law” because “mother-in-law” means. But the “mother-in-law”, i.e. the new secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, does not fall into the trap and on the delicate issue of war and peace on the borders of Europe lets a representative of the Bonaccinian minority speak, Marianna Madia, just as she had left in the Senate to speak Alessandro Alfieri, spokesman for the reformist Base minority. One way not to put her face on the reaffirmed pro-Atlantic and pro-Ukraine position of the Democratic Party, perhaps, by a secretary who has a long history of movement militancy and closeness to the squares, even the pacifist ones, in her curriculum. But a way, above all, not to fall into Conte’s trap by depriving him of the possibility of a personal duel on such delicate and partly divisive issues on the left.

Because even Schlein’s Democratic Party cannot discount Ukraine



There are many reasons why Schlein, despite the initial fears of the dem reformists, has kept straight the bar on Russia’s war against Ukraine set a year ago by his predecessor Enrico Letta: first of all, the majority of Democratic Party voters, unlike the voters of other parties, is strongly anti-Putin according to all polls. Furthermore, the Ukraine question is well paid by Colle, and Schlein has already had the opportunity to verify this in his talks with Sergio Mattarella. Not to mention the fact that a change of line on international politics would lead to a probable split by the reformist Base minority whose point of reference is Lorenzo Guerini, former defense minister and president of Copasir.

No to weapons and the waste-to-energy plant: Conte is pressing the dem



For these reasons Conte has decided to insist precisely on the no to arms in Kiev to mark his difference from the Schleinian Pd, given that on many other issues – from the minimum wage to precarious work to ecological issues – the convergence on the left with the new Pd it is in fact. «We have clear positions, not improvised, we have been pursuing them for some time and in a linear way. If then there is no convergence on some points that are fundamental for us such as the no to rearmament, it will mean that obviously there is still work to be done…”, Conte says, not by chance, at the end of the debate in Montecitorio.

On the other hand, open competition on social and labor issues and a hostile challenge on Ukraine is the line towards the Democratic Party that Conte has handed over to his followers. Ukraine, but not only. The M5s will also continue to press the Democratic Party on the Rome waste-to-energy plant wanted by the mayor dem Roberto Gualtieri, an issue on which Schlein has doubts but which he cannot at least at the moment abjure for obvious reasons of internal peace.

The appointment for everyone: European Championships 2024



The dead line remains the deadline of the 2024 European elections, where the parties will deal with the proportional system: only after that will the work to build the alternative alliance to the center-right really begin, and whoever arrives first between Conte and Schlein will have more thread to weave on the plan. Hoping that in the meantime the war on Europe’s gates is over.

