And on social media there are those who comment: “What would have happened if it had been a man who kissed a journalist?”

An Australian journalist he was kissed by a woman while on live tv.

JohnPaul Gonzo of the Australian Network 10 News First was in the Moldovan capital Chisinau to talk about the new US military aid to Ukraine.

Suddenly a woman enters the camera frame and kisses the reporter on the cheekthen walking away he says: «You are very nice».

Gonzo, surprised and embarrassed, was speechless for a few moments and burst out laughing before resuming his service.

The journalist then posted the video on Twitter where among the comments there are those who point out: “What would have happened if it had been a man who kissed a journalist?”