electronic rock group Antiplancton releases “En los estanques”, the third single from his new album “Other Bodies” that will come out after this summer.

The electronic rock group from Tenerife Antiplancton He already gave us the first singles “Lenguas Muertas” and “Todas las veces” from his new album. And today they have released the third song and the video clip of “En los estanques”. All these hits will be included in their first full-length release, “Other Bodies”an album that will be released after the summer and that is produced by raul perez (La Mina) and with the mixtures of Manu Head.

The single is one that deals with disappointed optimism. He explains to us the wait there is until the storm passes or to find something worthwhile after the destruction. In summary, it is a reflection with rhythm on the sticky matter on which our best wishes are made.

The electronic rock band is made up of Carlos Castillo (voice, guitar, synthesizers, programming), Fabian Yanes (guitars, synthesizers, programming), Nolo Hernandez (low) and Sergio Diaz (battery, bases).