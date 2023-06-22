Home » You can now listen to our Music + Talk with Tanxugueiras
World

You can now listen to our Music + Talk with Tanxugueiras

by admin
You can now listen to our Music + Talk with Tanxugueiras

Authentic heirs of popular poetry, defenders of their culture and their roots. tanjugueiras They know the importance of evolving under the respect and learning of all those references that paved the way for them to fly with total freedom. They trust one hundred percent in their project and feel free of prejudices when it comes to growing in the current industry. There are no limits or barriers, but, yes, they always respect that base of traditional music when it comes to composing that makes them unique and has become the strong point of the project they lead,

We spoke with Aida, Olaia and Sabela at the Mondo Sonoro Madrid offices to review all these years of development, what it has been like to take music from the roots to another point and what place all this now occupies in their priorities as artists. As they themselves say “If you don’t evolve, traditional music ends up becoming a museum piece” and that is why they have always been very clear that success was in fusion.

See also  A thought for "women in the shadows" - Challenges of the century

You may also like

What to do when bitten by an insect...

Tonali at Newcastle is doing his good, but...

“They are over there, let’s keep looking”- Corriere...

At least 31 people have died in the...

A murderer from Mladenovac beat his roommate in...

Last hours of hope for the missing submarine,...

Window-breaking band again in via Libertà, targeted by...

Low Festival completes lineup with twenty names

Sofija Milošević in the gym | Fun

China: explosion in a restaurant, at least 31...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy