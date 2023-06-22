You can now listen to our Music + Talk with Tanxugueiras

Authentic heirs of popular poetry, defenders of their culture and their roots. tanjugueiras They know the importance of evolving under the respect and learning of all those references that paved the way for them to fly with total freedom. They trust one hundred percent in their project and feel free of prejudices when it comes to growing in the current industry. There are no limits or barriers, but, yes, they always respect that base of traditional music when it comes to composing that makes them unique and has become the strong point of the project they lead,

We spoke with Aida, Olaia and Sabela at the Mondo Sonoro Madrid offices to review all these years of development, what it has been like to take music from the roots to another point and what place all this now occupies in their priorities as artists. As they themselves say “If you don’t evolve, traditional music ends up becoming a museum piece” and that is why they have always been very clear that success was in fusion.

