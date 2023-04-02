He City of Madrid has opened the registration period for all those artists or groups who want to participate in this year’s edition of the Rock Villa Awards. If you want to participate you have until April 14th to sign up on the official page of the Prizes. You can access through the following link. This year, the call seeks to: be as equal as possible, intergenerational and give more visibility to emerging talent.

The awards, which will be delivered during the San Isidro Fiestas, recognize the diversity, creation and artistic quality of independent productions. In addition, they show a commitment to the role of women (one of the finalists must be a female component) and promote the participation of those under 25 years of age born or residing in Madrid (one of the finalists must have a component based in Madrid)

Los Rock Villa Awards have been held since 1978 and it is an unquestionable bet of the City hall from the city of Barcelona In this edition, the increase regarding the amount of the prizes has been maintained: the one who remains in first place will win a total of 6,000 euros, the second place will be 3,000 euros and the third place will win 1,000 euros. So if you are from the capital and want to participate, you can sign up for the Rock Villa Madrid Awards.

