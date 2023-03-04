“Fuimos los dos” is one of the singles from the album he released Maria Rhodes last year, which also gives the album its name. After a long time, fans will finally be able to enjoy their video clip and digital single.

The song has a few touches of flamenco, Latin sounds and a western echo. In the chorus we can hear the sound of a Peruvian flute, and everything in its ensembles gives us an image of the Peruvian western. With musical influences like Lily & Madeleine, Judee Herring o Calexicothe artist is capable of fitting everything with great integrity and precision in the arrangements.

The single gives its name to his latest album released last year. “Fuimos los dos” has been one of the great references, praised by its audience and has been part of the list of the best albums of the year in different media.

The video clip that accompanies this single is directed by Aitor Urbaneja (regular collaborator who knows the artist’s musical language very well) and delves into the history of the song. It is shot in deep black and white. All this accompanied by a song with great emotional power that hides a conciliatory message.

Maria Rhodes will be presenting “We both went” in it Café Berlin in Madrid on April 12 and in mayo will act alongside The Star of David in it Norai Festival (May 19-21, Aiguamolls de l’Empordà).