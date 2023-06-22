Home » You can now see the video clip of “Sam Bill” by Preacher JJ Bolton
You can now see the video clip of "Sam Bill" by Preacher JJ Bolton

You can now see the video clip of "Sam Bill" by Preacher JJ Bolton

“Sam Bill” tells the story of “a cowboy from the Wild West, sentenced to death, whose prison bars move, but he doesn’t dare escape. ‘Sam Bill’, a version of the group crudeness, a song that we fell in love with and covered, trying to convey and encourage all those people who are not happy in their work, who dream of making the trip of their lives, that their lives are in itself a prison; Let them break those bars and go free, change jobs or take the trip of a lifetime. Idea that we have tried to convey in our video clip produced by Aaron DeOne”.

This song is part of the album “Route to Paradise”a record composed during the journey of the Preacher JJ Bolton from the grave of his mother in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, who died of cancer, to New Zealand, by “motorbike, solo and non-stop, setting a national distance record, a record to benefit the fight against childhood cancer, the Anita association”.

“Sam Bill” is, as the Preacher himself said a few lines above, a version of the Crudezas group, whose original moves closer to country or American sounds– wants to encourage all those people who want to change their lives or make their dream trip that they do.

Con “Route to Paradise” Thirty years of the career of Preacher JJ Bolton, who began his career in Disciples of Otilia.

