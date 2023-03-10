Home World You can now watch the video clip for “I Hate” by Low Blows
You can now see the video clip of the song “I Hate” by the Barcelona group Low Blows. It is one more step in his career, in this case directed and produced by Cristian Vidal and Amanda González.

The Barcelona post-punk trio Low Blowswith a sound influenced by artists like The Cure o The Soft Moonhas a sound between dark and electronic that they continue to develop in this new song entitled “I Hate”, which has been produced by Lluis Cots at Estudi Nautilus.

According to the group, the song is “a harsh interpretation of reality, because it was written at a time when the world was not ready for celebrations. We continue like this, but hopefully everything will change and go for the better. We try to contribute to it.”

The video has been directed and produced by Cristian Vidal and Amanda González.

