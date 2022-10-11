Home World “You have to get help.” Joe Biden’s desperate phone call to his drug addict son resurfaces
World

“You have to get help.” Joe Biden’s desperate phone call to his drug addict son resurfaces

by admin
“You have to get help.” Joe Biden’s desperate phone call to his drug addict son resurfaces

New York – “You have to get help. I know you don’t know what to do, I don’t know either. I love you.” The voice cracked with pain, that of a person one step away from tears for his son’s situation, struggling with drug addiction. The dramatic message recorded on the answering machine of a cell phone has become the subject of political debate, mockery on TV but has also aroused a wave of solidarity on social media, given that the voice is not that of an ordinary American citizen, but of the future president of the United States, Joe Biden.

See also  Germany, the former secretary of a Nazi camp on the run at the age of 96 to avoid getting on the dock

You may also like

Between Israel and Lebanon is pax energia: agreement...

Navalny back in the punishment cell. Political repression...

Ukraine, German anti-aircraft shield arrives for Kiev

Mississippi, 15-year-old African American boy killed by police

Nft, Damien Hirst burns his works in live...

Case Maddie, suspect Christian Brueckner on trial in...

The Crimea Bridge incident has killed 4 people,...

Israel and Lebanon towards a “historic agreement” in...

Mississippi murder, 15-year-old African American killed by police...

Emanuela D’Alessandro is the new Italian ambassador in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy