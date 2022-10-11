New York – “You have to get help. I know you don’t know what to do, I don’t know either. I love you.” The voice cracked with pain, that of a person one step away from tears for his son’s situation, struggling with drug addiction. The dramatic message recorded on the answering machine of a cell phone has become the subject of political debate, mockery on TV but has also aroused a wave of solidarity on social media, given that the voice is not that of an ordinary American citizen, but of the future president of the United States, Joe Biden.