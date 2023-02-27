On the sidelines of the analysis of price increases for inflation made for utilities, space also for telephony.

2022 has led to an increase in the average monthly expenditure that the typical family has to bear for utilities. The main factors affecting the family budget are the electricity and gas bills (the latter doubled), minus those of the telephone (landline and mobile, which now costs less) and the management of the current account. SOStariffe.it, Segugio.it and ConfrontaConti.it have space comparing the average monthly expenditure in 2021 and that in 2023. The monthly expenditure has increased by about 112 euros.

The events of the last historical period have not led to any increase if we consider i costs of telephony offers.

In this case, the expenditure was calculated by the study as the average of the fees for the offers for new customers between February 2021 and February 2023.

Landline telephony

The prices of landline telephony in fact, they have remained almost unchanged: if in 2021 the family (a nucleus with a subscription for home internet connection) spent around 23.45 euros per month, in 2023 they spent 25.05 (only 1.60 more).

Mobile phone

For the telephony mobile even today we save: assuming that the family has 4 mobile SIMs with a rechargeable rate, its monthly expenditure has dropped from 44.64 euros in 2021 to 39.08 in 2023 (-5.56 euros).