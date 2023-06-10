“You save thanks to grandmother’s education”: this is how the 4 children survived in the Colombian jungle

I am salvi thanks to’indigenous education which they have received from their own nonna. They knew the wild fruits enough to eat, they knew how to get around in the dense forest of Guaviarereputed to be one of the forests denser e virgins of the entire Amazon. So i 4 children survivors of the crash of a Cessna 206 aircraft on May 1st managed to stay alive for 40 days in the middle of Colombian junglebefore being found and keep you safe. The searches had never stopped precisely because of the continuous traces left by the 4 brothers during their travels: small footprints and wild fruits that seemed to have been bitten, these are the signs that gave hope to the rescuers, who made them believe in a miracle.

The four brothers are the only survivors of the plane crash, in which their mother died, together with the pilot and co-pilot of the Cessna. The biggest, leslieis just 13 years old. Soleiny no ha 9, Tien is 4 years old. And then there’s the little one Christinehe accomplished his first year of life on May 26, while she was lost in the forest. On that date, the Armed Forces Command had called on the whole country to celebrate birthday of the baby girl with one prayer for her and her siblings. The four children are members of the Huitoto indigenous group: for this reason the rescuers, despite their age, hoped that knowledge of the wild fruits could give them some chance of survival. The first objects found by researchers in the forest were a purple pair of scissors it’s a elastic for hair. At another point, however, a piece of metal which appeared to be part of a telephone. However, it was the remains of the fruit that suggested that the children could still be alive.

They survived thanks to their “knowledge ancestral“. To explain it – as reported by the newspaper Change – And John MorenoGuanano indigenous leader of the Vaupeswho said: “The children have grown up since nonnawho is knowledgeable in the indigenous protection Of Araracuara. They managed to survive thanks to traditional knowledge who taught them”. Also for Sandra Vilardy, deputy minister of environmental policy and normalization, if the children have been able to survive in the forest, it is thanks to “messages from their own community and, of course, the knowledge they have previously provided them”. The risks in the forest, Vilardy said, are many and concern not only “the very limited conditions that the jungle offers in terms of food” but also those “associated with felinessnakes, spidersscorpions, lands unstable and dangerous”.