“You will make Argentina great again”

Former US President Donald Trump congratulates Javier Milei on his victory in the Argentine presidential elections. Trump expressed his pride in Milei’s achievement and stated that Milei will transform Argentina and make it great again. This message comes as a nod to Trump’s signature phrase “Make America Great Again.” Trump’s message echoes similar sentiments from other leaders in the Americas, with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressing concerns about Milei’s political stance, and Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro criticizing the victory of the “extreme right” in Argentina. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have expressed positive hopes for Argentina’s future under Milei’s leadership.

